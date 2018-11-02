'I’ve being kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive

The most horrific crimes involving the degradation of an innocent person.

A collective sense of shame that somebody visiting Ireland had suffered in such a vile way.

Those are the words used by Mr Justice White when sentencing Eoin Berkley to 14 years in prison for the abduction and rape of a teenager.

The Spanish student, like so many others that travel to Ireland to learn English during the summer, was staying with a host family in Dublin during her stay.

Described to the court as “naive and shy” the 18-year-old was just like any other tourist in the capital, taking in the sights on a day out in the city centre on the Saturday afternoon when she met Berkley.

Appearing friendly and approachable, he told her he lived on the beach and invited her to see where he lived.

She agreed and walked with him to a derelict site near Sandymount where he had a number of tents pitched.

What happened afterwards is the stuff of nightmares for both the victim and any parent that sends their child abroad to experience a new country and to learn another language.

The 21-hour ordeal involved her first being pushed to the ground and having her hands tied behind her back with a dog leash.

She told him he was hurting her but he laughed and told her she was stupid and that he had “done this before”.

When she attempted to leave the tent, Berkley dragged her back in and told her he had previously killed six people and was going to kill her.

He repeatedly tried to strangle her and at one point he picked up a small saw and told her that if she didn’t stop struggling he would cut her hands off.

She begged him to kill her in the least painful way possible and he gave her some tablets and he then put some black gloves on. She took the tablets and fell down and he began abusing her.

Over the hours that followed Berkley raped the woman on three separate occasions. On the Sunday he told her he wasn’t going to kill her until Monday.

He told her that if she tried to run away he would throw a rock at her head. He told her that he’d stopped having feelings about people since the age of ten and said he had cut the paws off household pets.