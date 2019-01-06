This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Polish officials shut down 13 escape rooms over safety flaws after 5 teenage girls die in fire

Firefighters found the victims’ bodies after they extinguished a fire next to the locked room.

By Associated Press Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 6,136 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426033
Forensic and other police experts examine the site of a fire in an Escape Room, in Koszalin, northern Poland, yesterday.
Image: AP Photo
Forensic and other police experts examine the site of a fire in an Escape Room, in Koszalin, northern Poland, yesterday.
Forensic and other police experts examine the site of a fire in an Escape Room, in Koszalin, northern Poland, yesterday.
Image: AP Photo

POLISH OFFICIALS HAVE shut down 13 escape room entertainment sites for safety flaws and the prime minister asked people today to report such lapses to firefighters and police after five teenage girls were killed in a fire.

Players in escape room games are locked inside a room or building and must solve puzzles and find clues that lead them to the key that will unlock the door.

Regarded as an intellectual challenge, the games are highly popular among teenagers in Poland.

Fire chief Leszek Suski said the escape room at a private house in the city of Koszalin, where the 15-year-old girls died Friday locked inside a room celebrating a birthday, had no emergency evacuation route.

They were the first known deaths in an escape room, a form of entertainment that has been growing in Poland over the past five years.

Firefighters found the victims’ bodies after they extinguished a fire next to the locked room.

Autopsies showed that the girls, who were friends from school, died of carbon monoxide inhalation. A young man employed there was hospitalised with burns.

Prosecutors say a leaky gas container inside a heater is the most likely cause of the blaze.

Police chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk said other people had previously posted critical remarks online about the safety of that escape room site, but local officials weren’t notified.

The 28-year-old who designed and runs the site has been detained and will be questioned, Szymczyk said. His injured employee is also going to be questioned.

During a memorial Catholic Mass at Koszalin Cathedral, Bishop Edward Dajczak identified the girls by their first names as Julia, Amelia, Gosia, Karolina and Wiktoria.

Public prayers were planned later today in front of the house where they died.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with Suski and Szymczyk, spoke after holding a meeting in which they discussed with other officials ways of improving safety at entertainment venues.

Morawiecki called the girls’ deaths an “immense tragedy.”

Since Friday, more than 200 of Poland’s 1,100 escape rooms have been checked, revealing a number of safety flaws that needed to be immediately fixed. Authorities ordered the closure of 13 of them.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A teacher in Westmeath on €47,000 who wants to put an end to her costly commute
    77,403  89
    2
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    52,220  13
    3
    		Retired garda searches for family of unidentified victim in 1968 Wexford plane crash
    47,261  22
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    337  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    39,489  79
    2
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    38,312  37
    3
    		Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    24,932  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    20,836  6
    2
    		This sobriety app will help you through Dry January (and beyond, if that's what you want)
    4,023  1
    3
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    2,603  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance
    UK
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    'It's time to take stock': Former Brexit secretary urges Theresa May to delay Brexit vote again

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie