Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed

MOTORISTS IN DUBLIN are being advised to avoid the quays as gardaí and emergency services deal with an incident.

The quays have been closed from O’Connell Street Bridge up until Grattan Bridge, which connects Parliament Street and Capel Street.

One person was injured after an apparent stabbing incident. Gardaí are investigating.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing incident on Essex Quay.

“At approximately 4:40pm a man in his late 20s sustained apparent stab wounds during an incident on Essex Quay. He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“A man and woman both in their 20s were arrested Gardaí at the scene. They are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearese Street Garda Station. They can be held for 24 hours.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”