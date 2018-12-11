Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been released after their arrest in connection with a stabbing on the quays in Dublin on Sunday.

At 4.40pm on Sunday a man in his late 20s sustained stab wounds during an incident on Essex Quay.

He was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment and his injuries were not life-threatening.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident. Gardaí have now said they were both released without charge yesterday.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.