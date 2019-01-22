'Pretty obvious' there'd be a hard border in Ireland in a no-deal Brexit, EU says

A SPOKESPERSON FOR the European Commission has told a press briefing today that it’s “pretty obvious” that a no-deal Brexit would lead to a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Margaritis Schinas said the EU stood behind the Good Friday Agreement and Ireland in its negotiations, but that a no-deal would entail the return of a hard border.

“If you like to push me and speculate on what might happen in a no-deal scenario in Ireland, I think it’s pretty obvious, you will have a hard border,” he said.

The Irish government has always maintained the importance of avoiding the return of a hard border throughout negotiations, while Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly pledged to avoid a return to “the borders of the past”.

If Britain leaves without a deal, however, it would have no trade deal with the rest of the EU, necessitating some kind of customs checks and infrastructure.

Schinas said today he had learned nothing new from Theresa May and her government, since the prime minister laid out her “plan B” on Brexit to the House of Commons yesterday.

The spokesperson also expressed frustration as journalists questioned him over the next steps in the negotiation.

“In all honesty, I have a terrible sense of deja vu in all these exchanges,” he said. “There is nothing else that I can meaningfully say.”

Yesterday, May told parliament she would seek changes to the Brexit deal her government had already agreed with the EU.

Schinas said he wouldn’t speculate on a plan B because the EU is “for plan A, which is set out by the withdrawal agreement”.

The EU has also backed Ireland on the issue of the backstop – which would prevent a hard border in the Northern Ireland by keeping regulatory alignment with the EU – which has proved such a thorny issue in Westminster.

Yesterday, European Commission Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier told RTÉ News that he ruled out any bilateral arrangement between the UK and Ireland to remove the backstop.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the government press office, and the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment.

With reporting from AFP