This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU secures funding to roll out free WiFi hotspots to public spaces

Local authorities can apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public WiFi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,286 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4324920
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod
Image: Shutterstock/LDprod

FUNDING HAS BEEN secured by the European Union to introduce free WiFi hotspots to public spaces, which local authorities can apply for. 

The EU is making €120 million available for local authorities around Europe over the next three years under a new scheme called Wifi4EU

Local authorities can apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public WiFi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums. 

Today, the European Commission is launching a call for applications for the scheme. 

The call, which is open to municipalities or groups of municipalities in the EU, will be open until 5pm on 9 November 2018. 

“€120 million will be available for up to 8,000 municipalities across the EU by 2020,” Ireland south MEP Deirdre Clune said. 

“I would encourage local authorities around Ireland to get on board with this initiative which means more people will have access to free WiFi,” she said. 

“This is another great initiative from the EU which aims to improve access to the internet for citizens.”

Clune added that the application procedure is simple and fully online. Once registered in the dedicated Wifi4EU portal, municipalities will be able to apply online for the €15,000 voucher with one click. 

Municipalities that have not registered and wish to apply for the voucher can still register on the portal until the start of the call this morning. 

With the voucher, the local authorities will be able to set up a WiFi hotspot in public spaces, including town halls, public libraries, museums, public parks or squares. 

Projects will be selected by the Commission on a “first-come, first-served” basis. 

In the upcoming call, the first 2,800 local authorities will get a voucher, with each EU Member State being guaranteed to receive at least 15 vouchers. 

In the following two years, three more Wifi4EU calls will be launched. 

In his State of the Union speech in September 2016, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Everyone benefiting from connectivity means that it should not matter where you live or how much you earn. 

“So, we propose today to equip every European village and every city with free wireless internet access around the main centres of public life by 2020.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    49,617  26
    2
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    49,149  53
    3
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    39,591  87
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    13,979  0
    2
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    476  0
    3
    		Ryanair's website will be down for 12 hours – but its bottom line is safe
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    35,590  47
    2
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    33,302  49
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    30,258  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    13,925  3
    2
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    7,149  2
    3
    		Everything you need to know about 'slow dating', the latest dating app trend
    6,417  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    GARDAí
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaÃ­ he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager
    COURT
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie