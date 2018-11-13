EU and UK reportedly agree text on border deal - but Irish government says nothing officially confirmed

There won't be a hard border, according to the text that has been drafted

NEGOTIATORS FROM THE UK and the EU have reportedly reached an agreement that will see no hard border on the island of Ireland – but the Irish government is maintaining that nothing has yet been confirmed.

The backstop would come in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement, with specific rules for Northern Ireland, RTÉ reported.

While the negotiations have not yet concluded, the text was “as stable as it can be”.

This text will also have a review mechanism.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “Negotiations between the EU and UK on a withdrawal agreement are ongoing and have not concluded. Negotiators are still engaged and a number of issues are outstanding. We are not commenting further on leaks in the media.”

This was later echoed by a government spokesperson, who said that “nothing has been confirmed at this point… there is still no agreement at this point in time”.

“As far as I’m aware there are still an number of issues outstanding in the withdrawal agreement,” he said, adding that it is a “fast-moving” situation and that the Irish government is “very happy” with the representation of the European task force.

It remains Ireland’s position that the backstop must apply “unless and until” it is superseded by other border-free agreements.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he added.

Any such deal that may have been reached will have to be given consideration by the Cabinet, said the government spokesperson.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon on the reports of a possible border deal, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had been in the chamber for the last couple of hours, adding:

“So I haven’t spoken to my officials, or been able to speak to any of my officials in the last two hours or so.”

UK media outlets are reporting that ministers are set to be summoned to 10 Downing Street this evening to a see a Brexit agreement text.

Ministers will speak to Prime Minister Theresa May one-on-one, Sky News reported. If – and it remains a big if – her Cabinet agrees to sign off on such an arrangement it would clear a path for EU leaders to also give their approval to the deal later this month.

Earlier today, the EU Commission published a limited number of contingency plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In it, it says the commission will “support Ireland in finding solutions addressing the specific challenges of Irish businesses” in such a scenario.

With reporting from Christina Finn