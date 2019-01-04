'I've got some good news': Northern Irish couple named as €130m EuroMillion winners

A NORTHERN IRISH couple who won the £114 million EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day have been named as Frances and Patrick Connolly.

The pair won a total of £114,969,775.70 (€129,645,665) in the draw, becoming the UK’s fourth-largest winners in history.

The couple matched the numbers 1, 8, 11, 25 and 28, plus Lucky Stars 4 and 6, ending a long sequence of rollovers stretching back to 16 November.

It was announced on Wednesday that the winners had already come forward to claim their prize, and that they decided to go public with their story rather than remain anonymous.

Jackpot joy! 💷



"I think we've won"



Frances and Patrick Connolly talk about the moment they found out they were the winners of the £115m Euromillions jackpot.



For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/Nrujzb9GeX pic.twitter.com/SowVA2XbQl — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2019 Source: Sky News /Twitter

Speaking to the media at a news conference in Belfast this morning, Frances Connolly said: “All the time we’ve been doing the National Lottery I don’t think we’ve got three tenners.”

Patrick Connolly said that when he initially checked his numbers online he was convinced it was a scam.

However, the news began to sink in after he checked the numbers on numerous news websites.

He said he turned the computer around to his wife and said “I think I’ve got some good news for you”.

"How do you not tell people?"



Frances and Patrick Connolly explain why they decided to reveal themselves as winners of the £115m Euromillions jackpot. 🍾



Get more on this story here: https://t.co/m1CpH4B6sF pic.twitter.com/w2B8hdaK27 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2019 Source: Sky News /Twitter

Speaking about why they made the decision to go public, Frances Connolly said that “it was never going to be a secret”.

“If we’d had small families I wouldn’t have minded asking my brothers and sisters to keep it quiet for a while, but … nah,” she said.

The couple has said they have made a list of about 50 people they wish to share their winnings with.