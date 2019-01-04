This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've got some good news': Northern Irish couple named as €130m EuroMillion winners

The couple has said they have made a list of about 50 people they wish to share their winnings with.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Jan 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 12,971 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4423352
Frances and Patrick Connolly
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Frances and Patrick Connolly
Frances and Patrick Connolly
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

A NORTHERN IRISH couple who won the £114 million EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day have been named as Frances and Patrick Connolly. 

The pair won a total of £114,969,775.70 (€129,645,665) in the draw, becoming the UK’s fourth-largest winners in history. 

The couple matched the numbers 1, 8, 11, 25 and 28, plus Lucky Stars 4 and 6, ending a long sequence of rollovers stretching back to 16 November. 

It was announced on Wednesday that the winners had already come forward to claim their prize, and that they decided to go public with their story rather than remain anonymous. 

Speaking to the media at a news conference in Belfast this morning, Frances Connolly said: “All the time we’ve been doing the National Lottery I don’t think we’ve got three tenners.” 

Patrick Connolly said that when he initially checked his numbers online he was convinced it was a scam. 

However, the news began to sink in after he checked the numbers on numerous news websites.

He said he turned the computer around to his wife and said “I think I’ve got some good news for you”. 

Speaking about why they made the decision to go public, Frances Connolly said that “it was never going to be a secret”. 

“If we’d had small families I wouldn’t have minded asking my brothers and sisters to keep it quiet for a while, but … nah,” she said. 

The couple has said they have made a list of about 50 people they wish to share their winnings with. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tesco worker fired after removing bottle of wine worth less than €20 from store
    108,586  66
    2
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    75,167  51
    3
    		Ikea rival JYSK is on the way to Ireland - and has scouted 20 locations
    54,355  39
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea rival JYSK has scouted 20 locations for its entry into Ireland
    5,724  0
    2
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    287  0
    3
    		The IDA is eyeing up new markets as America's 'long positive cycle' comes to an end
    189  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    85,623  78
    2
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    35,720  26
    3
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    30,879  195
    DailyEdge
    1
    		US viewers are obsessed with Derry Girls, despite not understanding a word without subtitles
    10,952  6
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,160  0
    3
    		Can't hack Luther, but need your Idris Elba fix? This new Netflix series might be for you
    4,004  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    DUBLIN
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Will the hospitality VAT hike make you go to restaurants less?
    Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie