Billy Kelleher says he wants to head to Europe as MEP Brian Crowley to outline his intentions tomorrow

Fianna Fáil MEP Brian Crowley is expected to address his future in politics at a press conference in Cork tomorrow.

Crowley is the longest-serving Irish MEP in Europe having topped the poll in Munster.

However, due to ill-health, he has missed the entire current European Parliament session.

There has been speculation in the past that he might seek re-election, though sources state it is most likely he will announce that he is stepping aside.

Meanwhile another Fianna Fáil TD has indicated they might be interested in throwing their hat in the ring, with Billy Kelleher indicating that he would be interested in contesting the forthcoming European elections.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Brussels and the European Parliament is going to play a “critical role for Ireland’s future in the years ahead” and he would like to be central to that.

However, the Cork North Central TD said Fianna Fáil hasn’t made any decision on who it might put forward for Europe.

“Once it outlines its strategy well certainly I would be making my views known, but I certainly would have an interest in pursuing the area in the European stage,” he said.

Other names being floated as a Fianna Fáil candidate in Europe are Mary Hanafin, Barry Andrews and Conor Lenihan.