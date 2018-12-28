This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Anger over £65 charge for EU citizens to apply to remain in UK after Brexit

Irish people living in the UK will not be expected to apply to the scheme.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 28 Dec 2018, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 10,144 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4416269

THERE WAS ANGER today after the UK’s Home Office shared a video and information outlining how EU citizens can apply to remain living in the UK after Brexit – and how much they will have to pay. 

EU citizens and their families are being asked to apply to the settlement scheme to continue living in the UK after 30 June 2021. If an application is successful a person will either get settled or pre-settled status.

There are people who will be able to stay without applying to this scheme, including Irish citizens and those who have indefinite leave to remain. The UK has also reached an agreement with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and a separate agreement with Switzerland.

The fee will be £65 if the person is 16 or over and £32.50 if they are younger than 16.

The scheme was criticised by a those who will be affected by it. Craig Smith, who said he had served in the military for 24 years, complained that he will now have to “apply and pay” for his Slovakian wife and son to have the right to stay in Britain.

“Disgusted and angry don’t come close to how I feel,” he said.

The Home Office was also criticised for the timing of its announcement, sharing the details of the new scheme just three days after Christmas. 

