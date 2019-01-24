Cork's Evening Echo is to become a morning paper and be rebranded as The Echo

THE EVENING ECHO – the 127-year-old Cork city daily newspaper – is set to become a morning paper and be rebranded as The Echo.

The paper is a big part of the life of the city, and is part of the Examiner Group of titles along with the Irish Examiner.

Both titles were bought by the Irish Times last summer when the took over the Cork-based Landmark Group. The Irish Times also took over a number of regional titles.

Sources confirmed that The Evening Echo is set to become The Echo in March. It will cease to be published in the evening, instead being released in the mornings at the same time as the Irish Examiner.

Staff at the paper were informed today, and consultations are currently ongoing.

The Echo’s website has also rebranded and is now known as Echo Live.

The Evening Echo was founded in 1892 and is synonymous with the sounds of the Echo Boys – newspaper salespeople who would sell it on the street of Cork.

Commenting on the changes, Editor of the Evening Echo Maurice Gubbins said:

“We are delighted to be carrying on with our 127-year tradition of serving Cork daily with a rich diet of news, sport and features.