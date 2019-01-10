Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother in Louth earlier this week.
- Psychiatric nurses announced they will strike in February as part of an escalating campaign of industrial action.
- Boris Johnson told an audience at a business-friendly conference in Dublin that “nobody will implement” a hard border on the island of Ireland.
- A man was arrested in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month.
- A car crashed into the front of a house in Dublin.
- Dublin Airport was fined €600,000 over security queue delays.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man was attacked by a group of teenagers as he walked home from work yesterday afternoon.
- Footballer Declan Rice said he will make the decision regarding his international future “soon”.
INTERNATIONAL
#HOLLYWOOD A Los Angeles court dismissed actress Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
#JOB LOSSES Britain’s largest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover announced 4,500 job cuts.
#APOLOGY Lady Gaga said she intends to remove her 2013 duet with R Kelly from streaming services in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.
PARTING SHOT
The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition opened at Dublin’s RDS today, with students from across the country showcasing their projects to the public.
Among them was Dylan Egan, a budding scientist from Clare who wants to redesign life jackets to improve them for volunteers who go to sea with the Irish Coast Guard.
We caught up with Dylan today to ask him out his noble project:Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.
COMMENTS