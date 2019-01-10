Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clodagh O Connor from school Colaiste Ailigh from Donegal with her project at Day 1 of the BT Young Scientist Award Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Staff gather outside the Jaguar Land Rover site in Knowsley, Merseyside. following an announcement that thousands of job losses would occur at the company. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#HOLLYWOOD A Los Angeles court dismissed actress Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

#JOB LOSSES Britain’s largest car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover announced 4,500 job cuts.

#APOLOGY Lady Gaga said she intends to remove her 2013 duet with R Kelly from streaming services in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.

PARTING SHOT

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition opened at Dublin’s RDS today, with students from across the country showcasing their projects to the public.

Among them was Dylan Egan, a budding scientist from Clare who wants to redesign life jackets to improve them for volunteers who go to sea with the Irish Coast Guard.

We caught up with Dylan today to ask him out his noble project: