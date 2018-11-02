Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau remove evidence from the scene after the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s at a house in the Tudor Lawns, Leopardstown Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s mutilated body was discovered in a house in Foxrock, county Dublin.

The Justice Minister has welcomed plans to review policing practices around people on bail in the wake of the conviction of Eoin Berkley for the multiple rape and false imprisonment of Spanish student in Dublin.

5,000 people are still waiting outstanding illness benefit payments.

Anti-abortion TDs have proposed that the remains of a foetus be either buried or cremated following the terminations of pregnancy.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has defended a meeting aimed at getting Stormont back on its feet.

A man who told Gardaí he considered his daughter a “partner” by night has been jailed for 15 years for raping and sexually assaulting her from when she was a young child.

Tenants living in two and three-bedroom rental properties located within 1km of a Luas stop are now paying an average of €2,189 per month, according to new research.

Michael D Higgins has asked whether his inauguration ceremony can be moved to the evening of 11 November to accommodate Armistice day commemorations.

Johnny Sexton has been nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

WORLD

The Candidate: Listen to our special edition podcast for the US midterms. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The US midterm elections take place on Tuesday and TheJournal.ie explains all you need to know in our new podcast.

The order to murder Saudi journalist and regime critic Jamal Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Riyadh government, according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Vatican has opened its archives to detectives hunting for clues to the identity of a skeleton discovered in its embassy in Rome, as another potential murder victim emerged today.

Double stabbing at Sony’s London HQ amid a violent argument between two kitchen staff.

Ryanair is introducing a “grace period” for this month by waiving new fees for a new baggage policy which came into effect yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

A sneaky pigeon digging into a loaf of bread in the bottom of a pram in Dublin's Stephen's Green. Source: Leah Farrell

Snapper Leah Farrell of Rollingnews.ie caught a sneaky pigeon stealing bread from the bottom of a pram in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin earlier today.