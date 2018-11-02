This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Review into policing of Eoin Berkley, 3 convicted for Gareth Hutch murder and 5,000 people still waiting on Illness Benefit.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 2 Nov 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,694 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4320415

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TUDOR LAWNS MURDER II2A5923_90557711 Members of the Garda Technical Bureau remove evidence from the scene after the discovery of the body of a man in his 20s at a house in the Tudor Lawns, Leopardstown Dublin. Source: Eamonn Farrell

  •  A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s mutilated body was discovered in a house in Foxrock, county Dublin.
  • The Justice Minister has welcomed plans to review policing practices around people on bail in the wake of the conviction of Eoin Berkley for the multiple rape and false imprisonment of  Spanish student in Dublin. 
  • 5,000 people are still waiting outstanding illness benefit payments.
  • Anti-abortion TDs have proposed that the remains of a foetus be either buried or cremated following the terminations of pregnancy.
  • Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has defended a meeting aimed at getting Stormont back on its feet. 
  • A man who told Gardaí he considered his daughter a “partner” by night has been jailed for 15 years for raping and sexually assaulting her from when she was a young child.
  • Tenants living in two and three-bedroom rental properties located within 1km of a Luas stop are now paying an average of €2,189 per month, according to new research.
  • Michael D Higgins has asked whether his inauguration ceremony can be moved to the evening of 11 November to accommodate Armistice day commemorations.
  • Johnny Sexton has been nominated for World Rugby Player  of the Year.

 WORLD

DC: US President Donald J. Trump is returning from Missouri where he held a campaign rally The Candidate: Listen to our special edition podcast for the US midterms. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

  •  The US midterm elections take place on Tuesday and TheJournal.ie explains all you need to know in our new podcast.
  • The order to murder Saudi journalist and regime critic Jamal Khashoggi came from “the highest levels” of the Riyadh government, according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • The Vatican has opened its archives to detectives hunting for clues to the identity of a skeleton discovered in its embassy in Rome, as another potential murder victim emerged today.
  • Double stabbing at Sony’s London HQ  amid a  violent argument between two kitchen staff.
  • Ryanair is introducing  a “grace period” for this month by waiving new fees for a new baggage policy which came into effect yesterday.

 

PARTING SHOT

4230 Dublin scenes_90557696 A sneaky pigeon digging into a loaf of bread in the bottom of a pram in Dublin's Stephen's Green. Source: Leah Farrell

Snapper Leah Farrell of Rollingnews.ie caught a sneaky pigeon stealing bread from the bottom of a pram in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin earlier today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    76,607  10
    2
    		Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    57,497  32
    3
    		Healy-Rae sends patients to Belfast for hip and knee replacements to avoid a four-year wait
    40,247  87
    Fora
    1
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    305  0
    2
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    260  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    198  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    54,794  11
    2
    		'We paid €650 for a bus to Galway and no linesmen showed up. It's a complete lack of respect'
    34,285  20
    3
    		McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    21,783  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rami Malek has explained why he wasn't on board with saying hi to a fan's friends
    6,458  0
    2
    		Kim Kardashian has issued an apology over her use of the R-word... it's The Dredge
    6,359  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,875  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Iâm very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    HEALTH
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    Number of births continues to decrease as average age of mothers rises
    Medical cannabis products can now be prescribed in Northern Ireland
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie