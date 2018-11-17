Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Juggling Scientist Shane Soper ready to perform for the children at the Science Week Family Open Day in the Convention centre today Source: Keith Arkins

INTERNATIONAL

Trump speaking to the media before heading out to California this morning Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#ENDGAME: A Brexiteer MP has said Theresa May hasn’t a “cat in hell’s chance” of getting the Brexit deal through parliament.

#ARA SAN JUAN: The wreck of a missing Argentine submarine has been discovered almost a year to the day since it disappeared.

#MBS: The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

PARTING SHOT

Louis Theroux gave a quickfire interview to the Guardian.

One of the questions was: What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

The response is very… Louis Theroux: