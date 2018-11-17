Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants to raise the point at which people pay the top rate of tax to €50,000.
- Fine Gael also warned Fianna Fáil that it’s election ready at its Ard Fheis.
- Only journalists and lawyers are to be allowed text and tweet in court, Ireland’s top judge has said.
- TheJournal.ie went to the frontline of the Drogheda gang feud. Here’s what we found.
- The decision to make history optional for the Junior Cert is set to be reviewed.
- A teenager appeared in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles in Limerick city.
- A new national survey on sexual violence is set to be completed in the next two years.
- The Irish government is open to asylum application from Asia Bibi.
- Has the number of cases taken by banks over arrears halved in two years? Yes, it has.
- Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules.
INTERNATIONAL
#ENDGAME: A Brexiteer MP has said Theresa May hasn’t a “cat in hell’s chance” of getting the Brexit deal through parliament.
#ARA SAN JUAN: The wreck of a missing Argentine submarine has been discovered almost a year to the day since it disappeared.
#MBS: The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
PARTING SHOT
Louis Theroux gave a quickfire interview to the Guardian.
One of the questions was: What is the most important lesson life has taught you?
The response is very… Louis Theroux:
They say, don’t sweat the small stuff (it’s all small stuff). Well, actually, some of it’s big stuff.
