Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- GSOC launched an inquiry after a man in his 40s was killed and a garda injured after an incident involving two cars in Co Monaghan last night.
- A former Ballybrack FC footballer expressed his amusement after false rumours of his untimely demise made headlines.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was dubbed a “disgrace” in the Dáil when he held up a poster relating to medicinal cannabis use.
- UFC star Conor McGregor was banned from driving for six months for speeding at Naas District Court this afternoon.
- Gardaí in Dublin seized a significant amount of cash, cars and jewelry after raiding a number of premises in Dublin and Galway.
- Gardaí in Tipperary appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a serious road traffic collision on the N24 last night.
- Storm Diana hit the country with widespread power outages, flights cancelled and minor flooding across the country.
- The Seanad passed the Occupied Territories Bill – prohibiting the trading of goods and services from Israeli-occupied territories – to the next stage this evening.
WORLD
#HARRY: Tributes were paid upon the news of the death of English activist Harry Leslie Smith who was an RAF veteran, had become a vocal opponent of austerity in recent years, and found a natural platform on Twitter.
#RACISM: A report found that black people face a “dire picture” of racism in Europe.
#ELECTION: A controversial Republican held her US Senate seat in the final race of 2018.
PARTING SHOT
An unusual sight met people in Dublin city centre today: a dolphin swimming up the River Liffey.
An Irish dolphin group said that it wasn’t a “run of the mill sighting”, but that the dolphin seemed to be in good health and should be able to swim back to the sea.
It’s still unknown whether the dolphin swam up the Liffey on porpoise.
(If you can’t view the video, click here)Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
