Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A man killed in Monaghan, Storm Diana hits the country and Conor McGregor banned from driving – It’s the Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 9:01 PM
  NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conor McGregor court case Conor McGregor leaving Naas District Court in Co Kildare, where he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined 1,000 euro after admitting driving at 154 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

WORLD

#HARRY: Tributes were paid upon the news of the death of English activist Harry Leslie Smith who was an RAF veteran, had become a vocal opponent of austerity in recent years, and found a natural platform on Twitter.

#RACISM: A report found that black people face a “dire picture” of racism in Europe.

#ELECTION: A controversial Republican held her US Senate seat in the final race of 2018.

PARTING SHOT 

An unusual sight met people in Dublin city centre today: a dolphin swimming up the River Liffey. 

An Irish dolphin group said that it wasn’t a “run of the mill sighting”, but that the dolphin seemed to be in good health and should be able to swim back to the sea.

It’s still unknown whether the dolphin swam up the Liffey on porpoise. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

