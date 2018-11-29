This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Cold weather payments, rise in homeless figures and secondary teachers reject pay proposal. – It’s the fix.

By Adam Daly Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,480 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368081

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ESB Great Christmas Concert 2018 at the National Concert Hall Pictured are children from Piccolo Lasso children's choir sheltering themselves from the weather at the launch of the ESB Great Christmas Concert 2018 at the National Concert Hall. Source: Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Trump Lawyer Investigation Michael Cohen walks out of federal court, in New York, after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia. Source: Julie Jacobson via PA Images

#GUILTY: US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has made  a surprise appearance before a federal judge in New York City and pleaded guilty to lying to congress over a Russian business deal.

#IT’S ON: Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to debate each other on Brexit just two days before MPs vote on Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.

#HOT IN HERE: Global temperatures in 2018 are set to be the fourth highest on record, the UN said today, stressing the urgent need for action to rein in runaway warming of the planet.

PARTING SHOT 

New research has shown that Australia’ platypus population is shrinking under pressure from agriculture and pollution, putting the egg-laying mammals’ future in doubt.

The semi-aquatic platypus, which along with four species of echidna are the only mammals that lay eggs, is one of the world’s strangest animals, with the bill of a duck, tail of a beaver, otter-like feet and a venomous spur on its hind leg.

Source: National Geographic/YouTube

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda frustration as suspected pimp retains permission to stay in Ireland
    44,626  79
    2
    		Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    36,596  0
    3
    		Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    27,854  43
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    859  0
    2
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    712  0
    3
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    254  0
    The42
    1
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    34,164  80
    2
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    30,307  54
    3
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    25,594  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    5,895  5
    2
    		After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx look set to wed... it's The Dredge
    5,676  0
    3
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    5,578  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    AUSTRALIA
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Australia's egg-laying duck-billed platypus population is under threat
    'The biggest cow in Australia, if not the world': Why Knickers the steer is captivating the planet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie