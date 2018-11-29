Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are children from Piccolo Lasso children's choir sheltering themselves from the weather at the launch of the ESB Great Christmas Concert 2018 at the National Concert Hall. Source: Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Michael Cohen walks out of federal court, in New York, after pleading guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia. Source: Julie Jacobson via PA Images

#GUILTY: US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has made a surprise appearance before a federal judge in New York City and pleaded guilty to lying to congress over a Russian business deal.

#IT’S ON: Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to debate each other on Brexit just two days before MPs vote on Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.

#HOT IN HERE: Global temperatures in 2018 are set to be the fourth highest on record, the UN said today, stressing the urgent need for action to rein in runaway warming of the planet.

PARTING SHOT

New research has shown that Australia’ platypus population is shrinking under pressure from agriculture and pollution, putting the egg-laying mammals’ future in doubt.

The semi-aquatic platypus, which along with four species of echidna are the only mammals that lay eggs, is one of the world’s strangest animals, with the bill of a duck, tail of a beaver, otter-like feet and a venomous spur on its hind leg.

