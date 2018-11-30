Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Latvian man who was charged with murdering his partner Rita Apine has been acquitted.
- The Taoiseach told new gardaí that their loyalty is “to the uniform and all that it stands for”.
- A probe is underway after an attempt to “run ahead” of a 154km/h storm caused the “worst ever” Irish Ferries crossing from France.
- Newstalk announced they are working on a new project with former presidential candidate Peter Casey.
- Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie’s Bordello is to close in January, it was announced.
- Gardaí and Irish charity Crimestoppers launched an appeal looking for information on the disappearance of a woman in May.
- Broadcaster Pat Kenny suffered a setback in his battle to prevent a high-density development proceeding on a site adjacent to his Dalkey home.
- The religious book and gifts store Veritas said it was set to close three of its stores before the end of January, with 13 employees affected.
- An Estonian hitman who was put under surveillance after he flew into Ireland told his associates in a text message that he would take out his target with “one shot to the head”, the non-jury Special Criminal Court heard.
- The International Olympic Committee froze preparations for boxing at the 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport’s troubled governing body, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.
- Newstalk announced that it was working on a project with former presidential candidate Peter Casey.
WORLD
#G20: The leaders of the countries that make up the G20 summit met today in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
#RUSSIA: Ukraine has barred Russian men aged 16-60 from entry as tensions mounted between the two countries over Moscow’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships last week.
#UNITED STATES: The Central American women taking part in the migrant caravan camped on the US-Mexican border started a hunger strike to pressure American authorities to let them apply for asylum.
PARTING SHOT
♪It’s the most wonderful time of the year♪
Grab some fizzy drinks and flake out on the couch with the kids (or your mates), because The Late Late Toy Show is here.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
COMMENTS