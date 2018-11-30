Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ryan Tubridy ahead of tonight's annual Late Late Toy Show, the theme of which is The Greatest Showman. Source: Andres Poveda

IRELAND

WORLD

Leaders of the G20 pose for the official family picture at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: AAP/PA Images

#G20: The leaders of the countries that make up the G20 summit met today in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

#RUSSIA: Ukraine has barred Russian men aged 16-60 from entry as tensions mounted between the two countries over Moscow’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships last week.

#UNITED STATES: The Central American women taking part in the migrant caravan camped on the US-Mexican border started a hunger strike to pressure American authorities to let them apply for asylum.

PARTING SHOT

♪It’s the most wonderful time of the year♪

Grab some fizzy drinks and flake out on the couch with the kids (or your mates), because The Late Late Toy Show is here.