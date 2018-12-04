Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Danny Healy Rae has claimed that mass goers are being disrupted by garda checkpoints.
- A new report has identified a number of shortcomings from the corporate watchdog that led to the collapse of the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick.
- A number of media outlets had reported that Irish hospital staff were told to stop calling patients by pet names. We conducted a FactCheck on those claims.
- A court heard that a Clare man tricked his stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as a stranger online.
- Minister Damien English responded to criticism from Father Peter McVerry on the homelessness crisis.
- A referendum on the waiting time for divorce will be held next year.
- A Fianna Fáil TD invited Shane Ross to travel with him on public transport to Dublin from the commuter belt.
- Gardaí said criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as “money mules”.
- A man died after a van crashed into a vacant house in Donegal.
- Met Éireann warned over possible “stormy conditions” on Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL
#CONTEMPT: Brexit chaos rumbles on for Theresa May as the House of Commons held ministers in contempt of parliament.
#TWERKGATE: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.
#YELLOW VESTS: French president Emmanuel Macron has suspended fuel hikes in a bid to end ongoing protests.
PARTING SHOT
Former US Presidential Candidate Bob Dole paid his respects to George HW Bush today.
Dole was helped from his wheelchair so he could stand up to salute the 41st President of the US.
