Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An Taoiseach Leo Varakar TD launched a book entitled The Sunday Papers at the Irish Times building today Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A pro-Brexit double decker bus seen outside Westminster today Source: Dinendra Haria/PA Images

#CONTEMPT: Brexit chaos rumbles on for Theresa May as the House of Commons held ministers in contempt of parliament.

#TWERKGATE: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.

#YELLOW VESTS: French president Emmanuel Macron has suspended fuel hikes in a bid to end ongoing protests.

PARTING SHOT

Former US Presidential Candidate Bob Dole paid his respects to George HW Bush today.

Dole was helped from his wheelchair so he could stand up to salute the 41st President of the US.