Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Divorce referendum, shortcomings in Sean Fitzpatrick trial and minister clashes with Father McVerry – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach 439_90560029 An Taoiseach Leo Varakar TD launched a book entitled The Sunday Papers at the Irish Times building today Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Pro and anti Brexit protests outside the parliament in London, UK - 4 Dec 2018 A pro-Brexit double decker bus seen outside Westminster today Source: Dinendra Haria/PA Images

#CONTEMPT: Brexit chaos rumbles on for Theresa May as the House of Commons held ministers in contempt of parliament

#TWERKGATE: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the inaugural women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.

#YELLOW VESTS: French president Emmanuel Macron has suspended fuel hikes in a bid to end ongoing protests.

PARTING SHOT

Former US Presidential Candidate Bob Dole paid his respects to George HW Bush today.

Dole was helped from his wheelchair so he could stand up to salute the 41st President of the US.

