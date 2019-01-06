Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Police in Belfast appealed for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery in which a man threatened to throw acid over a shop worker.
- Trinity College said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of one its students who died after falling from a cliff in Co Clare on Friday.
- A US-backed group said that it had captured an Irish citizen fighting for Islamic State in Syria.
- Police in Omagh were investigating after thieves attempted to steal an ATM in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.
- Gardaí said that three men had been arrested after a large amount of cannabis was seized in Co Mayo yesterday.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar began a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he will meet members of the Irish Defence Forces, Irish NGOs and visit a UNHCR refugee camp.
- Fianna Fáil called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime.
WORLD
#KILLED: US president Donald Trump confirmed that the US military killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead.
#POLAND: Polish officials said that they had shut down 13 escape rooms for safety flaws after five teenage girls were killed in a fire on Friday.
#BREXIT: Theresa May said MPs who don’t back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy.
#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump said that talks aimed at ending a partial US government shutdown which entered its third week yesterday made little progress.
PARTING SHOT
Doughnuts have taken over Dublin. But before the Krispy Kremes craze and Aungier Danger, a simple kiosk has offered lovely sugared doughnuts for over 30 years, and its showing no sign of slowing down.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
