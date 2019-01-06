This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Irish citizen reportedly captured in Syria, Varadkar goes to Mali and May hits out at MPs who don’t back her Brexit deal – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,118 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426188

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

JCBCRWomensLittleChristmas11 A groups at the Women's Little Christmas Ladies Lunch & Fashion Showcase in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research, at the Cork International Hotel, Airport Business Park, Cork. Source: Jim Coughlan

  • Police in Belfast appealed for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery in which a man threatened to throw acid over a shop worker. 
  • Trinity College said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of one its students who died after falling from a cliff in Co Clare on Friday.
  • A US-backed group said that it had captured an Irish citizen fighting for Islamic State in Syria. 
  • Police in Omagh were investigating after thieves attempted to steal an ATM in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.
  • Gardaí said that three men had been arrested after a large amount of cannabis was seized in Co Mayo yesterday. 
  • An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar began a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he will meet members of the Irish Defence Forces, Irish NGOs and visit a UNHCR refugee camp. 
  • Fianna Fáil called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime. 

WORLD 

Newport County v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Rodney Parade Carlow-born Padraig Amond celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Rodney Parade, Newport, where they won a major upset over Leicester City. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#KILLED: US president Donald Trump confirmed that the US military killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead.

#POLAND: Polish officials said that they had shut down 13 escape rooms for safety flaws after five teenage girls were killed in a fire on Friday.

#BREXIT: Theresa May said MPs who don’t back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump said that talks aimed at ending a partial US government shutdown which entered its third week yesterday made little progress.

PARTING SHOT

Doughnuts have taken over Dublin. But before the Krispy Kremes craze and Aungier Danger, a simple kiosk has offered lovely sugared doughnuts for over 30 years, and its showing no sign of slowing down.

(Video by Nicky Ryan)

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    56,632  13
    2
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    54,846  4
    3
    		Retired garda searches for family of unidentified victim in 1968 Wexford plane crash
    49,011  20
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    425  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    206  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    40,125  79
    2
    		'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    20,362  0
    3
    		Munster show teeth in attack, but Connacht maintain momentum despite defeat
    19,400  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    3,052  0
    2
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    2,779  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    2,259  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    POLICE
    Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    Armed robber threatens to throw acid over shop worker
    Three dead, four injured in shooting at California bowling alley
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance
    OPINION
    A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'
    A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'
    The Irish For: Forget the January blues - let's talk about birds
    From the Garden: Midwinter is the time to grow veg in containers and to make root veg pie

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie