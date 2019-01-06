Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A groups at the Women's Little Christmas Ladies Lunch & Fashion Showcase in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research, at the Cork International Hotel, Airport Business Park, Cork. Source: Jim Coughlan

Police in Belfast appealed for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery in which a man threatened to throw acid over a shop worker.

Trinity College said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of one its students who died after falling from a cliff in Co Clare on Friday. A US-backed group said that it had captured an Irish citizen fighting for Islamic State in Syria.

Police in Omagh were investigating after thieves attempted to steal an ATM in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said that three men had been arrested after a large amount of cannabis was seized in Co Mayo yesterday.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar began a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he will meet members of the Irish Defence Forces, Irish NGOs and visit a UNHCR refugee camp.

Fianna Fáil called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime.

began a week-long visit to Mali and Ethiopia, where he will meet members of the Irish Defence Forces, Irish NGOs and visit a UNHCR refugee camp. Fianna Fáil called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime.

WORLD

Carlow-born Padraig Amond celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Rodney Parade, Newport, where they won a major upset over Leicester City. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#KILLED: US president Donald Trump confirmed that the US military killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead.

#POLAND: Polish officials said that they had shut down 13 escape rooms for safety flaws after five teenage girls were killed in a fire on Friday.

#BREXIT: Theresa May said MPs who don’t back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump said that talks aimed at ending a partial US government shutdown which entered its third week yesterday made little progress.

PARTING SHOT

Doughnuts have taken over Dublin. But before the Krispy Kremes craze and Aungier Danger, a simple kiosk has offered lovely sugared doughnuts for over 30 years, and its showing no sign of slowing down.

(Video by Nicky Ryan)