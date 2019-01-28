Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students pasted a mural to mark UCC's Bystander Intervention Week today Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Prince Charles was shown how to stitch a shoe today Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

#BREXIT: Ten UK food stores have warned MPs of the “disruption” and “shock” of a no-deal Brexit.

#CROWDFUNDING: Over €325,000 has been raised for a private search to find missing footballer Emiliano Sala.

#TESCO: Supermarket giant Tesco has said it is cutting up to 9,000 jobs in the UK under a wide-scale restructuring plan.

PARTING SHOT

Letting toddlers spend a lot of time using screens in the form of tablets and smartphones may inhibit their development of language and social skills, according to a new, large-scale study from Canada.

While the research doesn’t provide solid proof of using screens like this causing harm, it still makes sense to moderate children’s screen time and make sure it doesn’t interfere with “face-to-face interactions or family time”, the BBC reported.