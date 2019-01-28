Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Locals in Donegal have been left reeling after the death of four men in their 20s in a single-car crash last night.
- Snow and icy conditions are expected after a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning was issued.
- A family of a taxi driver who was stabbed and left to die has said the justice system failed them, as the perpetrator was sentenced to six years in prison.
- The Data Protection Commission said it was seeking an urgent meeting with Facebook over proposals to merge Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger.
- The mother of a murder victim gave an emotional victim impact statement as the man convicted of the crime was sentenced to life.
- A new State lender is to give cash to small developers to build homes for first-time buyers.
- Talks are taking place in the Labour Court this evening aiming to bridge the gap between unions and government as the nurses strike looms.
- Irish Ferries is taking the National Transport Authority to court after it was ordered to pay compensation over last summer’s cancellations on the WB Yeats service.
- A man in his 30s was arrested after gardaí discovered €400,000 worth of cannabis being grown in a house in Donegal.
- A red panda was found after escaping Belfast Zoo.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Ten UK food stores have warned MPs of the “disruption” and “shock” of a no-deal Brexit.
#CROWDFUNDING: Over €325,000 has been raised for a private search to find missing footballer Emiliano Sala.
#TESCO: Supermarket giant Tesco has said it is cutting up to 9,000 jobs in the UK under a wide-scale restructuring plan.
PARTING SHOT
Letting toddlers spend a lot of time using screens in the form of tablets and smartphones may inhibit their development of language and social skills, according to a new, large-scale study from Canada.
While the research doesn’t provide solid proof of using screens like this causing harm, it still makes sense to moderate children’s screen time and make sure it doesn’t interfere with “face-to-face interactions or family time”, the BBC reported.
COMMENTS