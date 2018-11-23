This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Black Friday, Mick McCarthy and Gerry Adams – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
20 minutes ago 658 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357846

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

lib Siptu members gather tonight as Liberty Hall turns red in an anti-racism demonstration Source: Siptu

INTERNATIONAL

Central America Migrant Caravan US Customs and Border Protection agents stand guard at the San Ysidro port of entry on the US-Mexico border Source: Ramon Espinosa AP/PA Images

#GERRY ADAMS: The UK Supreme Court has granted Gerry Adams permission to appeal his convictions for two escapes from Maze prison, also known as Long Kesh, in the 1970s.

#MIGRANT CARAVAN: Tensions rise at the US-Mexico border as migrants protest amid army show of force.

#HERE WE GO: Before the EU summit, Spain has threatened to veto Brexit deal if they don’t get a say in Gibraltar.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been a lot said and a lot written about Theresa May and Brexit over the past few weeks, but this analysis on politics.co.uk is the most searing by far.

“May wanted to extricate the UK from EU rules, prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, and maintain the territorial integrity of the whole of the UK.

This wasn’t possible and the experiment to pretend otherwise has resulted in a Frankenstein’s monster, a broken, grotesque invention, stumbling around, half-alive, tormented by anger against its creator.

With a vital EU summit this weekend, such analyses make for grim reading for May and co. 

