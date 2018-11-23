Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Reports suggest that Mick McCarthy is set to be appointed Ireland manager.
- Irish retailers are taking part in a new annual shopping trend to fight back against the recent introduction of Black Friday sales.
- Tougher rules for bookmakers have been announced under new money laundering rules.
- Three men have appeared before Drogheda District Court charged in relation to an alleged incident in the Moneymore Estate, on 11 November.
- Gardaí is set to deploy two speed vans after a number of serious incidents on the M7 in Kildare.
- Waterford courthouse and shopping centre has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device this morning.
- A teenager admitted trying to kill a woman last Christmas.
- The sentencing of a serial sex offender who attacked three women in the space of 11 days after meeting them using the Tinder dating app has been adjourned until next week.
- Parasites that inspired the Alien monster washed up on a Kerry beach.
- The “bomber” nickname caused mid-flight trouble for Eoin Liston.
- A review at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin has found “no further discrepancy” after a woman was incorrectly told she didn’t have a gene that increased the risk of developing cancer.
INTERNATIONAL
#GERRY ADAMS: The UK Supreme Court has granted Gerry Adams permission to appeal his convictions for two escapes from Maze prison, also known as Long Kesh, in the 1970s.
#MIGRANT CARAVAN: Tensions rise at the US-Mexico border as migrants protest amid army show of force.
#HERE WE GO: Before the EU summit, Spain has threatened to veto Brexit deal if they don’t get a say in Gibraltar.
PARTING SHOT
There’s been a lot said and a lot written about Theresa May and Brexit over the past few weeks, but this analysis on politics.co.uk is the most searing by far.
“May wanted to extricate the UK from EU rules, prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, and maintain the territorial integrity of the whole of the UK.
This wasn’t possible and the experiment to pretend otherwise has resulted in a Frankenstein’s monster, a broken, grotesque invention, stumbling around, half-alive, tormented by anger against its creator.
With a vital EU summit this weekend, such analyses make for grim reading for May and co.
COMMENTS