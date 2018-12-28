Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is reluctant to use the term “vulture fund” when describing the firms that have bought up thousands of Irish homeowner’s mortgages.
- Gardaí have revealed that a motorcyclist caught driving at almost twice the speed limit in a 100km/h zone was among hundreds of drivers found speeding yesterday.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two separate incidents of serious assault in Co Donegal.
- Good weather and low levels of flu are keeping pressure off the health system, but that’s expected to change in the coming weeks, according to the HSE.
- A woman has lost her High Court challenge over the manner in which Tusla, the Child and Family Agency removed a child she was fostering from her care.
- Former Irish president Mary Robinson has said she is “dismayed” at some of the media comments about her visit with a Dubai princess who was feared missing.
- As of the end of November, the NTA had received 1,163 complaints about taxis.
- Newly released 1988 State papers reveal that former Taoiseach Charles Haughey and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher clashed over an IRA clergyman.
INTERNATIONAL
#CAIRO: A roadside bomb which exploded near the pyramids in the Egyptian capital Cairo has killed two people.
#AUSTRALIA: An Australian town has recorded temperatures of 49.3 Celsius as the country sizzles in a record-breaking heatwave.
#SHUTDOWN: US president Donald Trump has threatened to seal the US-Mexico border “entirely” if Congress does not approve billions of dollars in funding for a wall.
PARTING SHOT
Gardaí have today tweeted a stunning photo of Mount Errigal in Co Donegal at dawn on Christmas Day.
