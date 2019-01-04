Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A young man has fallen to his death while taking a photograph at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.
- The HSE has warned of a new virulent strain of the H1N1 flu virus that has hit Ireland, with as many as four people having died after contracting it.
- The Wright Venue in Swords, Co Dublin, is set to close after ten years.
- Government department, public bodies and schools are set to crack down on single-use plastics, with a number of measures including no longer purchasing single-use plastic cups, cutlery and straws for use within their offices.
- HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year, with 531 cases in 2018 according to figures released by the HSE.
- The death of a woman in her 20s is being investigated in Forest Park, Killygordan, Co Donegal.
- A former senator has been found guilty of assaulting three gardaí after he was arrested outside the Indiependence Music Festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described his meeting with the family of Shane O’Farrell, who was killed in a hit-and-run, as “informative and constructive”.
WORLD
#LEAK: Private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online.
#ESPIONAGE: An American ex-marine who holds triple UK, US and Irish citizenship, has been charged with espionage in Russia and has sought consular assistance from Ireland.
#STORM PABUK: Tourists marooned on Thai islands hunkered down today as Tropical Storm Pabuk struck the kingdom, forcing airports and ferries to close and bringing power blackouts, heavy rains and massive sea swells.
PARTING SHOT
An attempt to discredit new US congresswoman and leftist poster child Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a video of her dancing as a student backfired today, triggering a barrage of whimsical memes.
The 30-second clip of a younger Ocasio-Cortez, now 29, strutting her stuff on the roof of a building quickly went viral on social media – but the troll attempt fell flat, with users rushing to praise rather than shame her.
In response to the dancing video Ocasio-Cortez on posted a clip of herself shimmying into her office on Capitol Hill.
COMMENTS