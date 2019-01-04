Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Frances and Patrick Connolly from Moira in Northern Ireland celebrate becoming the fourth biggest National Lottery winners ever after scooping an incredible £114,969,775.70 Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described his meeting with the family of Shane O’Farrell, who was killed in a hit-and-run, as “informative and constructive”.

WORLD

Thai peoples ride motorcycle wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Pabuk. Source: Thanis Sudto via PA Images

#LEAK: Private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online.

#ESPIONAGE: An American ex-marine who holds triple UK, US and Irish citizenship, has been charged with espionage in Russia and has sought consular assistance from Ireland.

#STORM PABUK: Tourists marooned on Thai islands hunkered down today as Tropical Storm Pabuk struck the kingdom, forcing airports and ferries to close and bringing power blackouts, heavy rains and massive sea swells.



PARTING SHOT

An attempt to discredit new US congresswoman and leftist poster child Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a video of her dancing as a student backfired today, triggering a barrage of whimsical memes.

The 30-second clip of a younger Ocasio-Cortez, now 29, strutting her stuff on the roof of a building quickly went viral on social media – but the troll attempt fell flat, with users rushing to praise rather than shame her.

In response to the dancing video Ocasio-Cortez on posted a clip of herself shimmying into her office on Capitol Hill.