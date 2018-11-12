Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- TDs have hit out at Rent Pressure Zone laws as prices continue to soar.
- Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in his home off the Navan Road in Dublin.
- The family of a woman who died after minor surgery believes she would be alive if there was “proper handover of care”.
- A windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore.
- Amnesty International stripped Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honour.
- Garda Keith Harrison launched a High Court battle to quash the findings from the Disclosures Tribunal.
- 45 women-only posts are to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance.
- Five men were arrested over an alleged kidnapping of a man in Drogheda.
- A bus driver found guilty over a fatal crash that killed a cyclist avoided jail.
- Garda commissioner Drew Harris is “reviewing” the decision to fund Martin Callinan’s legal defence in a High Court action being taken by Maurice McCabe.
INTERNATIONAL
#MARVEL: Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee died aged 95.
#WARNING: A British tourist died after contracting rabies from a cat bite in Morocco.
#ARMISTICE: Donald Trump didn’t attend an event honouring the war dead as he “didn’t want to disrupt traffic in Paris”.
PARTING SHOT
On a day when a comic book legend passed away, there was a silver lining for fans of two well-known cartoon franchises today.
The trailer for Toy Story 4 dropped, as did the trailer for the first live-action Pokémon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu (yes, you’re reading that right).Source: Disney•Pixar/YouTube Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
