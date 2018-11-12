Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Santa's on his way to Jervis Street, and made a special appearance there today with Thea Walsh (8) Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Stan Lee (centre) - posing with actors Eric Kramer and Lou Ferigno - who died today. Source: Nick Ut/AP/PA Images

#MARVEL: Legendary comic book writer Stan Lee died aged 95.

#WARNING: A British tourist died after contracting rabies from a cat bite in Morocco.

#ARMISTICE: Donald Trump didn’t attend an event honouring the war dead as he “didn’t want to disrupt traffic in Paris”.

PARTING SHOT

On a day when a comic book legend passed away, there was a silver lining for fans of two well-known cartoon franchises today.

The trailer for Toy Story 4 dropped, as did the trailer for the first live-action Pokémon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu (yes, you’re reading that right).