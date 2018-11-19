Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell Oâ€™Connor, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, and Minister for Health Simon Harris at the launch of â€˜First 5' Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the CBI annual conference at InterContinental Hotel in London. Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#POISON:Â A healthcare professionalÂ at a hospital in EnglandÂ has been arrestedÂ on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients.Â

#BREXIT: Spain has warned it could yet derail the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels if it does not guarantee Madridâ€™s veto over Gibraltarâ€™s future status.

#ARRESTED: Nissan chairman CarlosÂ Ghosn is under arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct and faces being fired this week

PARTING SHOTÂ

So, as noted above, two killer whales were spotted off the coast of Rockabill in Dublin over the weekend.Â

One crew member out on a fishing vessel caught a snap of the pair.

Check it out:Â

Killer whale sighting at Rockabill, Dublin Source: James Mac Cluskey via IWDG