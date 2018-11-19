Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Players on the IrishÂ soccer team willÂ wear black armbandsÂ in respect of a fan who died yesterday morning in Copenhagen Harbour.Â
- NUI Galway has experienced a potential data breach after a USB stick potentially storing a confidential file with studentsâ€™ details went missing.
- A woman rapedÂ by aÂ convicted sex offenderÂ who she met online has told a court she thought she would die during the attack.
- Vicky Phelan hasÂ been named by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.
- Two killer whalesÂ have been spottedÂ off the coast of Rockabill, Dublin.Â
- Shoppers from theÂ Republic of Ireland have spent â‚¬64.5 million on groceries in Northern Ireland over the past 12 months, the highest level in five years.Â
- Sinn FÃ©in leaderÂ Mary Lou McDonald is toÂ meet with MÃ¡irÃa CahillÂ at Leinster house tomorrow.Â
- Two more menÂ have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering.Â
INTERNATIONAL
#POISON:Â A healthcare professionalÂ at a hospital in EnglandÂ has been arrestedÂ on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients.Â
#BREXIT: Spain has warned it could yet derail the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels if it does not guarantee Madridâ€™s veto over Gibraltarâ€™s future status.
#ARRESTED: Nissan chairman CarlosÂ Ghosn is under arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct and faces being fired this week
PARTING SHOTÂ
So, as noted above, two killer whales were spotted off the coast of Rockabill in Dublin over the weekend.Â
One crew member out on a fishing vessel caught a snap of the pair.
Check it out:Â
