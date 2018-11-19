This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 November, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Hereâ€™s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Nov 2018, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,352 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348292

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

9914 First 5 launch_90558865 Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell Oâ€™Connor, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, and Minister for Health Simon Harris at the launch of â€˜First 5' Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Players on the IrishÂ soccer team willÂ wear black armbandsÂ in respect of a fan who died yesterday morning in Copenhagen Harbour.Â 
  • NUI Galway has experienced a potential data breach after a USB stick potentially storing a confidential file with studentsâ€™ details went missing.
  • A woman rapedÂ by aÂ convicted sex offenderÂ who she met online has told a court she thought she would die during the attack.
  • Vicky Phelan hasÂ been named by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.
  • Two killer whalesÂ have been spottedÂ off the coast of Rockabill, Dublin.Â 
  • Shoppers from theÂ Republic of Ireland have spent â‚¬64.5 million on groceries in Northern Ireland over the past 12 months, the highest level in five years.Â 
  • Sinn FÃ©in leaderÂ Mary Lou McDonald is toÂ meet with MÃ¡irÃ­a CahillÂ at Leinster house tomorrow.Â 
  • Two more menÂ have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering.Â 

INTERNATIONAL

CBI annual conference British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the CBI annual conference at InterContinental Hotel in London. Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#POISON:Â A healthcare professionalÂ at a hospital in EnglandÂ has been arrestedÂ on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients.Â 

#BREXIT: Spain has warned it could yet derail the Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels if it does not guarantee Madridâ€™s veto over Gibraltarâ€™s future status.

#ARRESTED: Nissan chairman CarlosÂ Ghosn is under arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct and faces being fired this week

PARTING SHOTÂ 

So, as noted above, two killer whales were spotted off the coast of Rockabill in Dublin over the weekend.Â 

One crew member out on a fishing vessel caught a snap of the pair.

Check it out:Â 

KWx2, Rockabill, Dublin 17112018 James Mac Cluskey Killer whale sighting at Rockabill, Dublin Source: James Mac Cluskey via IWDG

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

