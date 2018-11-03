Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Stephen Teap, Alan Kelly TD and Vicky Phelan speaking to the media after receiving the Jo Cox Award by Labour Women Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A woman isÂ still being detained by gardaÃ­ investigating the fatal attack of a man in Foxrock, Dublin on Thursday evening.

of a man in Foxrock, Dublin on Thursday evening. Taoiseach Leo VaradkarÂ has said Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and is fraying relations between Ireland and Britain.Â

has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and is fraying relations between Ireland and Britain.Â More thanÂ 6,300 children and teenagers were waiting for a psychology appointment in Ireland at the end of August, new figures reveal.Â

in Ireland at the end of August, new figures reveal.Â AÂ pedestrian is in serious condition in hospital following a hit-and-run collision in Kildare.Â

collision in Kildare.Â Businessman Peter Casey Â has faced questions from the Travelling community over comments he made during the recent Presidential campaign.Â Â

Â has faced questions from the Travelling community over comments he made during the recent Presidential campaign.Â Â A man arrestedÂ over the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old David Boland in Kildare has been released by gardaÃ­.Â

in Kildare has been released by gardaÃ­.Â A motorist hasÂ been issued with a fixed charge notice after using a neighbourâ€™s expired disabled permit to avail of free parking.

to avail of free parking. A drug unit Â based in west Dublin has lostÂ 85% of its members in five years due to retirements and promotions,Â TheJournal.ieÂ has reported.Â

Â based in west Dublin has lostÂ 85% of its members in five years due to retirements and promotions,Â TheJournal.ieÂ has reported.Â A number ofÂ TDs have said it should be written into law that a pregnant woman seeking an abortion should be offered the opportunity to view an ultrasound image of the foetus and hear the heartbeat, if audible.Â Â

INTERNATIONAL

Police investigators work the scene of the shooting at a yoga studio in Florida Source: Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP

#FUNERAL:Â The funeral ofÂ Leicester City Football Club owner VichaiÂ Srivaddhanaprabha is taking place today in Bangkok, Thailand.Â

#FLORIDA: A gunman hasÂ killed two people and wounded several others at a yoga studio inÂ Floridaâ€™s state capital Tallahassee before apparently taking his own life.

#INDONESIA: An Indonesian diverÂ has died while recovering body parts from the ill-fated Lion Air plane which crashed into the sea killing 189 people.

PARTING SHOT

Leicester City players held an emotional minuteâ€™s silence for the clubâ€™s owner ahead of their game against Cardiff this afternoon.Â

VichaiÂ Srivaddhanaprabha died last Saturday after his helicopter burst into flames outside the King Power Stadium moments after taking off from the clubâ€™s pitch. Four other people were killed in the crash.Â