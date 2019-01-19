This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,398 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448933

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8326 Vicky Phelan_90562609 Campaigner Vicky Phelan speaking at #FemFest Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • A woman in her late 40s has died following a house fire in Co Galway. 
  • The PSNI has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot dead in Co Down last night as 37-year-old Wayne Boylan
  • A man and a woman have been arrested in Dublin following a search operation in which drugs with an estimated street value of €500k were seized. 
  • Emergency services in Co Laois were called to the scene of a fire at a pub in Ballacolla village in the early hours of the morning. 
  • Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men with what’s believed to be a knife.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet opposition party leaders next week to brief them on contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit
  • New stats released this week revealed a big jump in the amount of produce from the Irish dairy industry of late.
  • A young teenager questioned twice in relation to Kinahan murders and suspected of being a “driver for hire” has received the benefit of at least 10 juvenile liaison officersTheJournal.ie has learned.

INTERNATIONAL

News: Women's March Marchers during the 2019 Women's March in Washington Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#NOT ACCURATE: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said a BuzzFeed article alleging that US President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer to lie to Congress is “not accurate”. 

#FRANCE: France’s yellow vests took to the streets today for a 10th straight weekend of anti-government protests.

#RAPE: Australian police have charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Windsor Davies, star of It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, has died aged 88

Here’s a clip of Whispering Grass, the number one hit he and his co-star Don Estelle had:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    55,523  128
    2
    		We're in for some wintry weather over the weekend, here's how to keep your pet safe and happy
    51,917  27
    3
    		A look inside the angry, fractured world of Ireland's 'yellow vests'
    42,345  97
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair hopes its frailest rivals will die soon - but they keep clinging on for dear life
    1,447  0
    2
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    51,342  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    42,819  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Bordeaux v Connacht, Leicester v Ulster - European rugby updates
    41,533  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eight fascinating facts about Mary Queen of Scots you definitely didn't know
    11,965  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan got caught giving out about people in Irish while filming Mary Queen of Scots
    11,207  2
    3
    		Timothée Chalamet was in knots listening to Saoirse Ronan on Gerry Ryan's radio show in 2004
    10,177  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Man murdered and and woman injured in Warrenpoint shooting

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie