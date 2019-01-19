Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Campaigner Vicky Phelan speaking at #FemFest Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A woman in her late 40s has died following a house fire in Co Galway.

in Co Galway. The PSNI has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot dead in Co Down last night as 37-year-old Wayne Boylan.

in Co Down last night as 37-year-old Wayne Boylan. A man and a woman have been arrested in Dublin following a search operation in which drugs with an estimated street value of €500k were seized.

with an estimated street value of €500k were seized. Emergency services in Co Laois were called to the scene of a fire at a pub in Ballacolla village in the early hours of the morning.

at a pub in Ballacolla village in the early hours of the morning. Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men with what’s believed to be a knife.

and threatened by two men with what’s believed to be a knife. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet opposition party leaders next week to brief them on contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit .

. New stats released this week revealed a big jump in the amount of produce from the Irish dairy industry of late.

industry of late. A young teenager questioned twice in relation to Kinahan murders and suspected of being a “driver for hire” has received the benefit of at least 10 juvenile liaison officers, TheJournal.ie has learned.

INTERNATIONAL

Marchers during the 2019 Women's March in Washington Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#NOT ACCURATE: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said a BuzzFeed article alleging that US President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer to lie to Congress is “not accurate”.

#FRANCE: France’s yellow vests took to the streets today for a 10th straight weekend of anti-government protests.

#RAPE: Australian police have charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Windsor Davies, star of It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, has died aged 88.

Here’s a clip of Whispering Grass, the number one hit he and his co-star Don Estelle had: