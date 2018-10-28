Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Runners making their way through the Phoenix Park during today's 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Gardaí in Athlone launched an investigation into a serious road traffic collision on the M6 eastbound at Moate, Co Westmeath.

on the M6 eastbound at Moate, Co Westmeath. Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins said that Peter Casey should “realise that you can’t just rock up to political parties and think that you can get your way”.

should “realise that you can’t just rock up to political parties and think that you can get your way”. Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for information after a car mounted a footpath and struck three people in the early hours of the morning.

are appealing for information after a car mounted a footpath and struck three people in the early hours of the morning. The Irish public voting to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution is another example of the country’s “modern, liberal society” according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

from the Constitution is another example of the country’s “modern, liberal society” according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. The 39th annual Dublin Marathon took place earlier today, with about 20,000 people due to take part.

took place earlier today, with about 20,000 people due to take part. TheJournal.ie has revealed that drug dealers are now renting guns in Dublin as a cheaper way to intimidate people in the capital.

in Dublin as a cheaper way to intimidate people in the capital. A €4.5 million ticket for last night’s lotto was sold in Galway.

was sold in Galway. Cold weather is expected to continue across the country for the next few days, as Ireland gets to grips with winter conditions as we enter November.

INTERNATIONAL

People pay tribute at Leicester City Foootball Club after a helicopter reportedly used by club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashed into flames in a car park near the stadium Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#HELICOPTER CRASH: Leicester City’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was reportedly on board a helicopter that crashed outside the club’s stadium last night.

#SHOOTING: All 11 victims of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh have been identified and their families notified, authorities said today.

#SAUDI: Saudi Arabia has promised a “full” investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said.

PARTING SHOT

A kangaroo in Australia had a lucky escape this morning.

It managed to get swept into the sea and began to struggle in the deep water, but two police officers in Victoria came to the rescue, the BBC has reported.