Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

'The Haunting', a six-metre high sculpture depicting a weary First World War soldier, on display in St. Stephen's Green, Dublin, after it's official unveiling to commemorate the centenary of the ending of World War I Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A woman has died following a kayaking incident in Co Kerry this afternoon.

incident in Co Kerry this afternoon. The Department of Education has said that “precautionary measures” at a total of 22 school buildings affected by structural defects remain on schedule for completion this evening.

affected by structural defects remain on schedule for completion this evening. A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Co Dublin.

following the death of a man at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Co Dublin. Reports that suggest Britain would remain in a temporary customs union with the EU, avoiding a hard Irish border, as part of a new deal being thrashed out have been dismissed as “speculation”.

with the EU, avoiding a hard Irish border, as part of a new deal being thrashed out have been dismissed as “speculation”. Concerns have been raised after new figures reveal that the numbers serving in the permanent Defence Forces has fallen below 9,000.

has fallen below 9,000. A teenage boy who was detained in relation to a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare has been released without charge.

incident in Co Kildare has been released without charge. Former HSE boss Tony O’Brien has hit out at Health Minister Simon Harris over how he handled the CervicalCheck controversy.

boss Tony O’Brien has hit out at Health Minister Simon Harris over how he handled the CervicalCheck controversy. A man was due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of David Boland.

INTERNATIONAL

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the US border, get a ride on a truck, in Isla, Veracruz state, Mexico Source: Marco Ugarte via PA Images

#FLOODING: Twelve people have died in floods on the southern Italian island of Sicily, rescue services said today.

#LEICESTER: Players and staff from Leicester City have arrived in Bangkok to pay their final respects to the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

#INDIA: An Indian Cabinet minister has accused a party colleague of ordering the “ghastly murder” of a tiger and vowed legal action after the man-eating animal was shot.

PARTING SHOT

And here’s a happy ending to your day.

This dog was found near the Chapelizord bypass by the Dublin Fire Brigade yesterday evening.

Luckily, it has since been reunited with its family.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)