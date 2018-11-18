Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A woman who was incorrectly told she didn’t have a gene that increased the risk of developing cancer is now seriously ill with ovarian cancer.
- The Taoiseach has denied having plans for an early election, and accused Fianna Fáil of dragging out talks on extending the confidence and supply agreement.
- The degree to which landlords can be sanctioned is the last sticking point to a new renter protection law.
- The head of the Road Safety Authority called for gardaí to be given mobile devices to detect unqualified drivers on the roadside.
- Irish passports issued in the UK have increased, but numbers are down in France, Germany and Spain.
- Gardaí are investigating after a woman suffered a serious injury from falling from a window in Dublin’s Clarence Hotel.
- More than 70% of people think being born in Ireland should mean an automatic right to citizenship.
- A convicted murderer who fled custody on Thursday was arrested in Belfast.
- Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month.
INTERNATIONAL
#PARADISE LOST: A “sad” Donald Trump visited the site of Californian wildfires and blamed forest mismanagement.
#KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON: Theresa May said removing her as prime minister would not make negotiations with the EU any easier.
#IN THE WATER: A swimmer was killed by a stingray and two were mauled by sharks in Australia.
PARTING SHOT
A photographer from England beat off competition from 4,000 others to be crowned Weather Photographer of the Year.
Stephen Cheatley’s photo capturing lightning over Blackpool was a worthy winner.
