Sunday 18 November, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Taoiseach attacks Fianna Fáil, May faces ‘crucial’ week for Brexit and latest figures on passports issued – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 11 Evensong at Saint Patrick President Michael D Higgins at an Evensong at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral to remember the contributions of all those from the arts who have died Source: Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Grey seal pupping season A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Images

#PARADISE LOST: A “sad” Donald Trump visited the site of Californian wildfires and blamed forest mismanagement.

#KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON: Theresa May said removing her as prime minister would not make negotiations with the EU any easier.

#IN THE WATER: A swimmer was killed by a stingray and two were mauled by sharks in Australia

PARTING SHOT

A photographer from England beat off competition from 4,000 others to be crowned Weather Photographer of the Year.

Stephen Cheatley’s photo capturing lightning over Blackpool was a worthy winner.

