Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two arrests have been made in relation to a suspected car bomb which detonated outside a courthouse in Derry yesterday.
- A man has been recovered from Howth Harbour in Dublin and taken to hospital after a car he was driving entered the water this morning.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Sarah Reilly.
- The cold weather is set to continue into next week, with sub-zero temperatures, hail, sleet and snow forecast.
- The M50 has fully reopened after being closed as a result of an incident.
- It has now been more than two since years Stormont collapsed. Here’s what progress, or lack of, has been made since then to restore power.
- New rules by the European Parliament aim to make it easier for people whose passports are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the EU to get temporary documents.
- A ceremony took place today to mark the centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush, which is widely cited as the start of the War of Independence.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRUMP: Trump has hit out at top Democrat Nancy Pelosi after she rejected a deal on immigration.
#BREXIT: Attempts by MPs to remove the British government’s control over the Brexit process have been described as “extremely concerning” by Downing Street.
#FRANCE: Two people have died and 22 more were injured in a major fire at a ski resort in France.
PARTING SHOT
The world’s oldest man, Masazo Nonaka has died at his home – a hot springs inn – in northern Japan at the age of 113.
