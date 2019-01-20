Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Forensic investigators at the scene of a car bomb blast on Bishop Street in Derry Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Two arrests have been made in relation to a suspected car bomb which detonated outside a courthouse in Derry yesterday.

which detonated outside a courthouse in Derry yesterday. A man has been recovered from Howth Harbour in Dublin and taken to hospital after a car he was driving entered the water this morning.

in Dublin and taken to hospital after a car he was driving entered the water this morning. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old Sarah Reilly.

14-year-old Sarah Reilly. The cold weather is set to continue into next week, with sub-zero temperatures, hail, sleet and snow forecast.

is set to continue into next week, with sub-zero temperatures, hail, sleet and snow forecast. The M50 has fully reopened after being closed as a result of an incident.

has fully reopened after being closed as a result of an incident. It has now been more than two since years Stormont collapsed. Here’s what progress, or lack of, has been made since then to restore power.

collapsed. Here’s what progress, or lack of, has been made since then to restore power. New rules by the European Parliament aim to make it easier for people whose passports are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the EU to get temporary documents.

are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the EU to get temporary documents. A ceremony took place today to mark the centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush, which is widely cited as the start of the War of Independence.

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street, London Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#TRUMP: Trump has hit out at top Democrat Nancy Pelosi after she rejected a deal on immigration.

#BREXIT: Attempts by MPs to remove the British government’s control over the Brexit process have been described as “extremely concerning” by Downing Street.

#FRANCE: Two people have died and 22 more were injured in a major fire at a ski resort in France.

PARTING SHOT

The world’s oldest man, Masazo Nonaka has died at his home – a hot springs inn – in northern Japan at the age of 113.

Masazo Nonaka Source: Masanori Takei via PA Images