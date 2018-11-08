Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Hauntings Soldier sculpture in St Stephen's Green Park to commemorate the ending of World War I. Source: Leah Farrell

Health minister Simon Harris defended the recruitment of doctors following a High Court judgement about a junior doctor who was unable to perform basic tasks.

following a High Court judgement about a junior doctor who was unable to perform basic tasks. A survey found that the majority of GPs are not in a position to provide abortions.

to provide abortions. Suspended Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín learned he had lost chairmanship of the Oireachtas Committee on Culture by reading about it online.

The PSNI arrested two men in connection with a group of men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes in Co Down.

in Co Down. More than a dozen people were arrested as part of Garda investigations into a number of serious incidents in Dublin’s south inner city.

in Dublin’s south inner city. Facebook is moving into AIB’s Ballsbridge HQ.

Ireland striker Stephanie Roche has secured a move to Italian Serie A side Florentina.

The latest FSAI report revealed that seven food businesses were ordered to close their doors last month.

WORLD

Witnesses comfort each other outside the Borderline Bar and Grill where a gunman shot people in Thousand Oaks, California. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#MASS SHOOTING: 13 people were killed after an ex-marine named Ian David Long opened fire in a bar in California.

#ACOSTA: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced accusations that she shared doctored footage of Donald Trump’s standoff with CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

#MEXICO CITY: Nine people were killed after runaway truck crashed into cars in Mexico city.

PARTING SHOT

Gather round, Gentle Readers. It is time I tell the story of the worst decision I ever made in an office. Some of you have heard this. Some have not. Whatever you do in your office today, this week, the rest of this year, you can console yourself by recalling this tale. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 7, 2018 Source: Quinn Cummings /Twitter

Away from endless frame by frame deconstructions of Jim Acosta’s encounter with the White House intern the other thing that has been lighting up Twitter today is this excellent thread from actress, author and former talent agent Quinn Cummings about the biggest mistake she ever made in an office.

