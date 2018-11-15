Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Peadar Tóibín has announced he is resigning from Sinn Féin.
- Showband singer Sonny Knowles has died aged 86.
- No charges will be brought in relation to the death of teenager Reece Cullen who died after being stabbed in the chest, it has been determined.
- A man who damaged an M50 toll gantry with an angle-grinder and then threatened gardaí at the scene with the machine has been jailed for six months.
- Legislation has been introduced to ban tattoos and intimate piercings for people under the age of 18.
- The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is to be asked to vote on the introduction of a middle band for income tax.
- Toyota Ireland issued thousands of recall notices to drivers across the country due to a raft of potential problems.
- A government report has that vending machines be banned from schools and that ‘No Fry Zones’ be implemented around schools and playgrounds.
- Three men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Co Kerry.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: Theresa May faces a potential motion of ‘no confidence’ in her leadership following a day of resignations over the new Brexit deal.
#SAUDI: Five Saudi officials face the death penalty for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
#ARRESTED: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge.
PARTING SHOT
Well, after a day of numerous resignations in Westminster, it remains unclear whether British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will pass through parliament.
Making light of the situation, The Guardian has created a simulator to see what happens which each of the various MPs chooses to back May, to reject her bill or to abstain.
So, have a go. Can you assemble a parliamentary majority? Try it out here.
