Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín addressing the media outside Leinster House earlier today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May during a press conference at 10 Downing Street earlier today Source: Matt Dunham via RollingNews.ie

#BREXIT: Theresa May faces a potential motion of ‘no confidence’ in her leadership following a day of resignations over the new Brexit deal.

#SAUDI: Five Saudi officials face the death penalty for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

#ARRESTED: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge.

PARTING SHOT

Well, after a day of numerous resignations in Westminster, it remains unclear whether British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will pass through parliament.

Making light of the situation, The Guardian has created a simulator to see what happens which each of the various MPs chooses to back May, to reject her bill or to abstain.

So, have a go. Can you assemble a parliamentary majority? Try it out here.