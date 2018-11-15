This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 8:44 PM
42 minutes ago 1,987 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342549

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Peadar Toibin resigns from Sinn Fein Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín addressing the media outside Leinster House earlier today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Peadar Tóibín has announced he is resigning from Sinn Féin.
  • Showband singer Sonny Knowles has died aged 86.
  • No charges will be brought in relation to the death of teenager Reece Cullen who died after being stabbed in the chest, it has been determined.
  • A man who damaged an M50 toll gantry with an angle-grinder and then threatened gardaí at the scene with the machine has been jailed for six months.
  • Legislation has been introduced to ban tattoos and intimate piercings for people under the age of 18
  • The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is to be asked to vote on the introduction of a middle band for income tax
  • Toyota Ireland issued thousands of recall notices to drivers across the country due to a raft of potential problems.
  • A government report has that vending machines be banned from schools and that ‘No Fry Zones’ be implemented around schools and playgrounds.
  • Three men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Co Kerry. 

INTERNATIONAL 

Brexit British Prime Minister Theresa May during a press conference at 10 Downing Street earlier today Source: Matt Dunham via RollingNews.ie

#BREXIT: Theresa May faces a potential motion of ‘no confidence’ in her leadership following a day of resignations over the new Brexit deal

#SAUDI: Five Saudi officials face the death penalty for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

#ARRESTED: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony domestic violence charge

PARTING SHOT

Well, after a day of numerous resignations in Westminster, it remains unclear whether British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will pass through parliament. 

Making light of the situation, The Guardian has created a simulator to see what happens which each of the various MPs chooses to back May, to reject her bill or to abstain. 

So, have a go. Can you assemble a parliamentary majority? Try it out here

