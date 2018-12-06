Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Santa and Kathryn Thomas brought some Christmas cheer to Temple Street Children's Hospital today Source: Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

Prince Harry was called on stage during a theatre performance in London today Source: Chris Jackson/PA Images

#BREXIT Theresa May tried to woo MPs with the offer of more power in the Brexit process as the crucial vote nears.



#MENG WANZHOU China reacted furiously after a Huawei executive was arrested in Canada.

#HILLSBOROUGH The match commander during the Hillsborough disaster failed in his attempt to halt his manslaughter trial.

PARTING SHOT

Spotify has been telling its users what their 2018 listening habits are like today.

The wrapped feature tells you how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music, as well as your top played artists and songs.

This author’s top three artists of the year were LCD Soundsystem, the Beatles and… Hall & Oates.

Given that, I leave you with this song that Michael Jackson apparently admitted using the same drum sound for in his hit Billie Jean…