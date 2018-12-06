This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Graham Dwyer successful in legal action, bank execs under the PAC microscope, and China furious with Canada – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
28 minutes ago 527 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4380975

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Temple Street Christmas Lights 012 Santa and Kathryn Thomas brought some Christmas cheer to Temple Street Children's Hospital today Source: Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

The Duke of Sussex attends gala performance Of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical Prince Harry was called on stage during a theatre performance in London today Source: Chris Jackson/PA Images

#BREXIT Theresa May tried to woo MPs with the offer of more power in the Brexit process as the crucial vote nears.

#MENG WANZHOU China reacted furiously after a Huawei executive was arrested in Canada.

#HILLSBOROUGH The match commander during the Hillsborough disaster failed in his attempt to halt his manslaughter trial.

PARTING SHOT

Spotify has been telling its users what their 2018 listening habits are like today. 

The wrapped feature tells you how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music, as well as your top played artists and songs. 

This author’s top three artists of the year were LCD Soundsystem, the Beatles and… Hall & Oates.

Given that, I leave you with this song that Michael Jackson apparently admitted using the same drum sound for in his hit Billie Jean

Source: hallandoatesVEVO/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Additional garda patrols in Clontarf, north Dublin, after spate of muggings by group of teens
    69,936  100
    2
    		'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub
    51,169  17
    3
    		The legislation legalising abortion in Ireland has been passed by the Dáil
    41,684  139
    Fora
    1
    		After announcing a global jobs cull, Yelp shrunk its Dublin HQ to nearly nothing
    301  0
    2
    		Just Eat fighter Flipdish has raised €4.8 million for its big European push
    127  0
    3
    		Galway's Loci Orthopaedics wants to spare people from crippling thumb complaints
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		'A difene and a couple of co-codamol': O'Driscoll opens up on painkiller use in rugby
    36,040  80
    2
    		'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    27,684  15
    3
    		Cause of Leicester City helicopter crash revealed by investigators as accident report is published
    24,713  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sophie Turner branded The Cut's article on Priyanka Chopra 'totally disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    7,364  2
    2
    		Natalie Portman's confusion over Jessica Simpson's virginity resulted in an insightful social media exchange
    5,825  0
    3
    		The Travis Scott cheating prank proves that people believe what they want to when it comes to celebs
    3,096  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    Employee seen taking breaks on CCTV used in 'Isis' graffiti investigation had rights breached, court told
    Graham Dwyer wins legal action over accessing of his mobile phone data
    HEALTH
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    HSE wants to see patients as quickly as possible this winter - but admits it has no targets to do so
    Simon Harris: 'This is the beginning of a new era for women’s health'
    What is the psychological impact of Christmas?
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub
    FRANCE
    French government scraps all plans to hike fuel taxes following fierce protests
    French government scraps all plans to hike fuel taxes following fierce protests
    Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie