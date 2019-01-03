Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young couple sleep on Dublin's South Great Georges Street today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

A number of websites and advertisements are appearing in online search results for unplanned pregnancy support that have a similar name to the HSE’s My Options site.

support that have a similar name to the HSE’s My Options site. At least 3,226 people had their data compromised after the Luas website was hacked.

The Exchequer received more than €55 billion last year as the Government recorded its first budget surplus since 2006.

last year as the Government recorded its first budget surplus since 2006. The Taoiseach said that it could be possible for Ireland to take some legal business from the UK after Brexit.

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley were nominated for Bafta Rising Star Awards.

Rising Star Awards. The Minister for Justice received the Cabinet’s backing on new anti-money laundering laws.

laws. Former Fianna Fáil TD Peter Kelly has died, aged 74.

has died, aged 74. Nigel Dodds said the DUP’s opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement remains just days before UK politicians are to vote on whether to keep or reject the deal.

remains just days before UK politicians are to vote on whether to keep or reject the deal. The number of fatal farm accidents dropped last year.

INTERNATIONAL

Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and other children, becoming the Speaker of the House in Washington, DC. Source: Carolyn Kaster

#KHASHOGGI: Saudi Arabia’s attorney general sought the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their high-profile trial opened in Riyadh.

#BREXIT: Theresa May was urged to delay the crucial Brexit vote in the UK parliament again.

#MOON: A Chinese spacecraft made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

#GREASE: Olivia Newton-John said the rumours of her death have been greatly exaggerated.

PARTING SHOT

The routine outrage over UK publication’s misidentifying Irish celebrities as British kicked off again as Harper’s Bazaar put Saoirse Ronan on the cover of its upcoming February edition along with the words “The Spirit of Great Britain”.

Cue an outpouring of righteous anger on social media.