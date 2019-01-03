This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Luas website hacked, China on the moon and Exchequer returns – it’s your evening fix.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HAPPY HOMELESS NEW YEAR IMG_4446_90561745 A young couple sleep on Dublin's South Great Georges Street today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

  • A number of websites and advertisements are appearing in online search results for unplanned pregnancy support that have a similar name to the HSE’s My Options site. 
  • At least 3,226 people had their data compromised after the Luas website was hacked.
  • The Exchequer received more than €55 billion last year as the Government recorded  its first budget surplus since 2006.
  • The Taoiseach said that it could be possible for Ireland to take some legal business from the UK after Brexit.
  • Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley were nominated for Bafta Rising Star Awards.
  • The Minister for Justice received  the Cabinet’s backing on new anti-money laundering laws.
  • Former Fianna Fáil TD Peter Kelly has died, aged 74.
  • Nigel Dodds said  the DUP’s opposition to the Withdrawal Agreement remains just days before UK politicians are to vote on whether to keep or reject the deal.
  • The number of fatal farm accidents  dropped  last year.

INTERNATIONAL

New Congress Pelosi Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and other children, becoming the Speaker of the House in Washington, DC. Source: Carolyn Kaster

#KHASHOGGI: Saudi Arabia’s attorney general sought the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their high-profile trial opened in Riyadh.

#BREXIT: Theresa May was urged  to delay the crucial Brexit vote in the UK parliament again.

#MOON: A Chinese spacecraft made  the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

#GREASE: Olivia Newton-John said  the rumours of her death have been greatly exaggerated.

PARTING SHOT

The routine outrage over UK publication’s misidentifying Irish celebrities as British kicked off again as Harper’s Bazaar put Saoirse Ronan on the cover of its upcoming February edition along with the words “The Spirit of Great Britain”.

Cue an outpouring of righteous anger on social media.

