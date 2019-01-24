Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Irish government has published a list of some of the laws that will need to be changed here to ensure continuity of various services and rights between Ireland and the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
- The HSE has been aware since November that thousands of women will need to have repeat smear checks, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil today.
- A man has told the trial of a retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys in his care that he experiences “flashbacks” of being masturbated during an examination.
- A person has been killed following a crash on the slip road exiting Dublin’s M50.
- A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Dublin Airport workers who tackled him running after a plane on the tarmac at Terminal 1 after he missed his flight.
- Coca-Cola looks set to shed jobs at its integrated services operation based in Drogheda, Co Louth.
- The President of the High Court has issued a direction to remove debt cases from the Master of the High Court.
- An elderly man has died in hospital following a farm accident in Co Clare earlier today.
- A jury in the trial of a farmer who denies murdering his alleged love rival will travel tomorrow to the farm where the deceased’s body was found.
INTERNATIONAL
#VENEZUALA: Two men are now claiming to be the president of Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself president.
#SALA: Police have called off the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.
#TRUMP: US President Donald backed down last night in a spat with Democrats over his State of the Union address, agreeing to delay it until a government shutdown ends.
#SALMOND: Former Scottish First Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape.
PARTING SHOT
A cast of teenagers from the CIT Cork School of Music Youth Theatre are pictured performing selections from The Diary of Anna Frank in ‘I Am Anne Frank’.
