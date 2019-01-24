This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1833 Raise the roof_90562869 The Raise the Roof group launching its Right to Housing campaign Source: RollingNews.ie

  • The Irish government has published a list of some of the laws that will need to be changed here to ensure continuity of various services and rights between Ireland and the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit
  • The HSE has been aware since November that thousands of women will need to have repeat smear checks, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil today.
  • A man has told the trial of a retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys in his care that he experiences “flashbacks” of being masturbated during an examination.
  • A person has been killed following a crash on the slip road exiting Dublin’s M50.
  • A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting two Dublin Airport workers who tackled him running after a plane on the tarmac at Terminal 1 after he missed his flight.
  • Coca-Cola looks set to shed jobs at its integrated services operation based in Drogheda, Co Louth.
  • The President of the High Court has issued a direction to remove debt cases from the Master of the High Court.
  • An elderly man has died in hospital following a farm accident in Co Clare earlier today.
  • A jury in the trial of a farmer who denies murdering his alleged love rival will travel tomorrow to the farm where the deceased’s body was found.

INTERNATIONAL

SDLP and Fianna Fail partnership Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail and Colum Eastwood of the SDLP hold a joint press conference in Belfast as their political parties announce a new partnership Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

#VENEZUALA: Two men are now claiming to be the president of Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself president.

#SALA: Police have called off the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

#TRUMP: US President Donald backed down last night in a spat with Democrats over his State of the Union address, agreeing to delay it until a government shutdown ends.

#SALMOND: Former Scottish First Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape.

PARTING SHOT

A cast of teenagers from the CIT Cork School of Music Youth Theatre are pictured performing selections from The Diary of Anna Frank in ‘I Am Anne Frank’.

IMG_6403 The cast of CIT Cork School of Music Youth Theatre's production of 'I Am Anne Frank' Source: Michael O'Sullivan

