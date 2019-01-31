Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The scene today near the Sally Gap in the Dublin Mountains.

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

The scene today near the Sally Gap in the Dublin Mountains. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A panda cub at a conservation centre in south-west China's Sichuan province today. Source: Xue Yubin/Xinhua/PA Images

#COURTS: Molly and Tom Martens launched an appeal against their murder convictions for the killing of Jason Corbett.

#45 YEARS ON: An inquest is set to resume into the Guildford pub bombings carried out by the IRA in 1974.

#DEEP FREEZE: The US is continuing to reel from a “historic cold” with the death toll now in double figures.

PARTING SHOT

And that was that.

For the last time today, Larry Gogan spun the decks on 2FM, bringing to a close a long, beloved career on the station.

He’s stepping away from radio though, and will continue to host a show on RTÉ Gold.

Gogan began his first show with the Boomtown Rats back in 1979, and closed his final 2FM show with U2 today.