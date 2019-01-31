Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE is to investigate an alleged leak of a patient’s details after she had an abortion at a Dublin maternity hospital.
- Funerals took place in Donegal today as locals gathered in force to remember the four young men who tragically died in a road crash last weekend.
- The government has labelled claims from former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab that the Taoiseach leaked to the media about him as “pure spoof”.
- Met Éireann said it is “looking at ways” to include Northern Ireland in future weather alerts.
- A taxi driver who stole €75,000 from an elderly customer got sentenced to two years in jail.
- The HSE has said 25 people have died during this flu season, which has yet to reach its peak.
- A bill which aims to force banks to ask for permission before selling mortgages to vulture funds has passed through the Dáil.
- Father Peter McVerry said he was told by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive that a homeless man would have to “come and get a sleeping bag”.
- Rain, sleet and snow was expected today as the status yellow weather warning continues.
- A murder trial heard from a witness who denied telling “devious” lies and adding poison to her statements.
- The family of Jackie Griffin issued a statement urging people not to share photos of the M50 crash.
INTERNATIONAL
#COURTS: Molly and Tom Martens launched an appeal against their murder convictions for the killing of Jason Corbett.
#45 YEARS ON: An inquest is set to resume into the Guildford pub bombings carried out by the IRA in 1974.
#DEEP FREEZE: The US is continuing to reel from a “historic cold” with the death toll now in double figures.
PARTING SHOT
And that was that.
For the last time today, Larry Gogan spun the decks on 2FM, bringing to a close a long, beloved career on the station.
He’s stepping away from radio though, and will continue to host a show on RTÉ Gold.
Gogan began his first show with the Boomtown Rats back in 1979, and closed his final 2FM show with U2 today.
Broadcaster Larry Gogan hosted his final show on RTÉ 2fm this afternoon after four decades with the station pic.twitter.com/s0Hb6YA548— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 31, 2019
