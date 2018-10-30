Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walk past a Halloween shop on Grafton Street ahead of Halloween night tomorrow Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Infamous Irish-American gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia.

has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia. The Department of Education has confirmed that work has commenced on a number of schools which have been closed due to safety concerns.

which have been closed due to safety concerns. A teacher has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after a probe found her guilty of applying sellotape to the mouths of five students.

has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after a probe found her guilty of applying sellotape to the mouths of five students. The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has upheld a complaint against an advertisement for breast massages that claims it reduced the risk of breast cancer and increased breast sizes.

for breast massages that claims it reduced the risk of breast cancer and increased breast sizes. The plug has been pulled on a major digital hub in Dún Laoghaire harbour.

harbour. A Dublin man caught in possession of almost €200,000 of drugs was storing cannabis in wheelie bins and cocaine in his kitchen, a court has heard.

was storing cannabis in wheelie bins and cocaine in his kitchen, a court has heard. The High Court has ordered the extradition of a Roscommon construction company director wanted in the UK in connection with a £5 million tax fraud.

of a Roscommon construction company director wanted in the UK in connection with a £5 million tax fraud. More than 1,000 patients will end up on hospital trolleys this winter, the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.

WORLD

Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Source: Matt Rourke via PA Images

#MURDER: Met Police officers searching for the remains of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, who went missing in 1986, have begun carrying out a search at a premises in Birmingham.

#NEW YORK: Police are investigating after two women were found taped together on the banks of New York’s Hudson River last week.

#FUNERALS: The first two victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh today

PARTING SHOT

The US midterm elections are just around the corner … and Spotify has taken an unusual approach towards encouraging people to vote.

It has launched election-themed playlists for listeners.