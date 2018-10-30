Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Infamous Irish-American gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia.
- The Department of Education has confirmed that work has commenced on a number of schools which have been closed due to safety concerns.
- A teacher has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after a probe found her guilty of applying sellotape to the mouths of five students.
- The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has upheld a complaint against an advertisement for breast massages that claims it reduced the risk of breast cancer and increased breast sizes.
- The plug has been pulled on a major digital hub in Dún Laoghaire harbour.
- A Dublin man caught in possession of almost €200,000 of drugs was storing cannabis in wheelie bins and cocaine in his kitchen, a court has heard.
- The High Court has ordered the extradition of a Roscommon construction company director wanted in the UK in connection with a £5 million tax fraud.
- More than 1,000 patients will end up on hospital trolleys this winter, the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.
WORLD
#MURDER: Met Police officers searching for the remains of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, who went missing in 1986, have begun carrying out a search at a premises in Birmingham.
#NEW YORK: Police are investigating after two women were found taped together on the banks of New York’s Hudson River last week.
#FUNERALS: The first two victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh today
PARTING SHOT
The US midterm elections are just around the corner … and Spotify has taken an unusual approach towards encouraging people to vote.
It has launched election-themed playlists for listeners.
