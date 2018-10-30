This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what got people talking today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,563 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4313924

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

halloween 925_90557463 People walk past a Halloween shop on Grafton Street ahead of Halloween night tomorrow Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Infamous Irish-American gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia.  
  • The Department of Education has confirmed that work has commenced on a number of schools which have been closed due to safety concerns
  • A teacher has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register after a probe found her guilty of applying sellotape to the mouths of five students. 
  • The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland has upheld a complaint against an advertisement for breast massages that claims it reduced the risk of breast cancer and increased breast sizes.
  • The plug has been pulled on a major digital hub in Dún Laoghaire harbour.
  • A Dublin man caught in possession of almost €200,000 of drugs was storing cannabis in wheelie bins and cocaine in his kitchen, a court has heard.
  • The High Court has ordered the extradition of a Roscommon construction company director wanted in the UK in connection with a £5 million tax fraud.
  • More than 1,000 patients will end up on hospital trolleys this winter, the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.

WORLD

Shooting Synagogue Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Source: Matt Rourke via PA Images

#MURDER: Met Police officers searching for the remains of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh, who went missing in 1986, have begun carrying out a search at a premises in Birmingham.

#NEW YORK: Police are investigating after two women were found taped together on the banks of New York’s Hudson River last week.

#FUNERALS: The first two victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history will be laid to rest in Pittsburgh today

PARTING SHOT

The US midterm elections are just around the corner … and Spotify has taken an unusual approach towards encouraging people to vote. 

It has launched election-themed playlists for listeners. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    61,180  102
    2
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    41,754  42
    3
    		Bodies of two sisters found taped together on New York river bank
    40,505  9
    Fora
    1
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    243  0
    2
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    229  0
    3
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    34,917  29
    2
    		Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
    23,723  63
    3
    		'If I don't stay in Cork, I won't be signing for another League of Ireland team'
    19,824  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    6,228  4
    2
    		Nicki Minaj is offering $100k to anybody who can provide CCTV of her fight with Cardi B ...it's The Dredge
    4,083  0
    3
    		Pharrell Williams issued a ban after Donald Trump played 'Happy' following the synagogue shooting
    4,057  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    ITALY
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    IRELAND
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    GALWAY
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    New centre aims to ease trauma for children who have been sexually abused
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    SCHOOLS
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects
    Homeless and Traveller children 'falling through gaps' in education system
    Plans being drawn up for potential closure of more school buildings over structural defects

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie