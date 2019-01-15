Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A garda outside a corden of steel barriers on the streets surrounding Leinster House in Dublin this afternoon where a few protesters gathered under the name Not My Taoiseach Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Health Minister Simon Harris has warned the public and pharmacies not to stockpile medicines for a no-deal Brexit.

for a no-deal Brexit. A 19-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Co Tipperary this morning.

that occurred in Co Tipperary this morning. Organisers of a protest outside the Dáil that was supported by the Yellow Vest Ireland movement have expressed disappointment about the turnout this afternoon.

movement have expressed disappointment about the turnout this afternoon. Dublin City Council has given the green light to developer Harry Crosbie for a new eight-storey 185-bedroom hotel at Vicar Street .

. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reassured a concerned Dáil that he hasn’t gone vegan after saying yesterday that he is cutting down on eating meat.

after saying yesterday that he is cutting down on eating meat. Irish fast food chain Supermac’s has won a landmark case against international giant McDonald’s to have the use of its Big Mac trademark cancelled in Europe.

trademark cancelled in Europe. The brother of one of the victims of the Carrickmines halting site fire in 2015 today told an inquest that he found his brother’s body in the bedroom during the blaze.

halting site fire in 2015 today told an inquest that he found his brother’s body in the bedroom during the blaze. Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a house fire in Cavan last year that left one man dead.

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters outside the House of Commons in London as MPs debated Theresa May's Brexit deal Source: Jonathan Brady via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a crushing parliamentary defeat tonight in a historic vote over the Brexit deal.

#NAIROBI: A gunfight is underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a Nairobi neighbourhood.



#GILETTE: The new advert from shaving products brand Gillette centres on the #MeToo movement, and is drawing both praise and scorn for its content.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s been a big day for Brexit as MPs this evening rejected Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons by a majority of 230 votes.

Here’s the moment the votes were called out: