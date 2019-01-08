Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2FM broadcaster Larry Gogan in 2009 Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Former sports coach Bill Kenneally appeared in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys.

Investigators in Donegal began to search and excavate an area of land as part of a probe into the disappearance of 46-year-old Deirdre O’Flaherty.

The former chair of the Housing Agency Conor Skehan attracted controversy after repeating a claim that homelessness is “normal”.

INTERNATIONAL

Snow covers a tree in front of the ancient Acropolis hill with the 500BC Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. Source: AP/PA Images

#HEATHROW Departures from London’s Heathrow Airport were suspended for around an hour this afternoon after a suspected drone sighting.

#USA Donald Trump will give a televised address in the US tonight as he pushes for a showdown in his ongoing battle for a controversial US-Mexico border wall.

#GERMANY Angela Merkel led condemnations of a “politically motivated” gang attack against German MP Frank Magnitz, a leader of the anti-immigration populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Radio legend Larry Gogan announced today that he is set to leave 2FM after 40 years at the station.

Gogan is well-known for the length of time he’s been on the airwaves, but almost as famous is the ‘Just a Minute Quiz’, one of the highlights of his shows over the years.

The 60-second quiz is often recalled for the wrong answers that participants have given, and as a tribute to Gogan, RTÉ have put together ten of the best worst answers from down the years, which you can read here.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one of the stories above.