This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,592 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4430102

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

90120313_90120313 2FM broadcaster Larry Gogan in 2009 Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

  • Former sports coach Bill Kenneally appeared in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys.

INTERNATIONAL

Greece Snow Snow covers a tree in front of the ancient Acropolis hill with the 500BC Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. Source: AP/PA Images

#HEATHROW Departures from London’s Heathrow Airport were suspended for around an hour this afternoon after a suspected drone sighting.

#USA Donald Trump will give a televised address in the US tonight as he pushes for a showdown in his ongoing battle for a controversial US-Mexico border wall.

#GERMANY Angela Merkel led condemnations of a “politically motivated” gang attack against German MP Frank Magnitz, a leader of the anti-immigration populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Radio legend Larry Gogan announced today that he is set to leave 2FM after 40 years at the station.

Gogan is well-known for the length of time he’s been on the airwaves, but almost as famous is the ‘Just a Minute Quiz’, one of the highlights of his shows over the years. 

The 60-second quiz is often recalled for the wrong answers that participants have given, and as a tribute to Gogan, RTÉ have put together ten of the best worst answers from down the years, which you can read here.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one of the stories above. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    81,770  10
    2
    		Man tries to rob female UFC star in Rio - immediately regrets decision
    77,113  38
    3
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    54,209  171
    Fora
    1
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    1,066  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    109  0
    3
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		Wolves dump Liverpool out of FA Cup after Neves' moment of magic
    35,470  149
    2
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    29,224  18
    3
    		Munster's Keatley ponders Italian switch as Leicester close in on Taute
    28,074  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    11,386  0
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    5,152  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,043  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    IRELAND
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from sexual assault accuser ahead of next court date in March
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    USA
    Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup
    Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup
    Trump to address the nation live tonight as he nears showdown on Mexico border wall
    47 Irish people deported from US in 2018 as figure more than doubles in three years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie