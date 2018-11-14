This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A Brexit deal at last, thongs hung up at the Spire, and agreement with doctors on abortion – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
2 hours ago
http://jrnl.ie/4340171

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sexual violence protest People gather for a protest in support of victims of sexual violence on O'Connell Street, Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit The long wait outside Downing Street earlier this evening. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

#DEAL IN SIGHT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May got the backing of her Cabinet to the Brexit deal agreed with the EU that will ensure no hard border in Northern Ireland

#BROTHERS IN ARMS: Fox News backed CNN’s legal action against the White House over the banning of journalist Jim Acosta. 

#AUSTRALIA: Three men were found guilty of plotting Christmas terror attacks in Melbourne

PARTING SHOT

The Maurice McCabe documentary was watched by a lot of people, with many expressing support for the whistleblower on social media.

Here was the cartoon  in the Times of Ireland this morning, along that vein.

