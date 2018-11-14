Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Thongs were hung up at the Spire in Dublin to protest use of clothing as rape trial evidence.
- A former rugby coach at Terenure College will stand trial over accusations he indecently assaulted nine students at the school.
- Health Minister Simon Harris hailed a ‘significant step’ as a contract was agreed with doctors for the provision of abortion services.
- Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary.
- Peter Casey’s former PR firm said it had nothing to do with a Traveller video he tweeted.
- 333 extra beds are to be made available as Dublin Region Homeless Executive launches winter strategy.
- Commissioner Drew Harris penned an open letter to frontline gardaí.
- Plans were rolled out for continuous bus lanes in Dublin – but property owners are to lose parts of gardens to make way.
- Police released CCTV images in connection with the murder of an Irish aid worker.
- A man in his 80s was killed in a road crash in Cork.
INTERNATIONAL
#DEAL IN SIGHT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May got the backing of her Cabinet to the Brexit deal agreed with the EU that will ensure no hard border in Northern Ireland.
#BROTHERS IN ARMS: Fox News backed CNN’s legal action against the White House over the banning of journalist Jim Acosta.
#AUSTRALIA: Three men were found guilty of plotting Christmas terror attacks in Melbourne.
PARTING SHOT
The Maurice McCabe documentary was watched by a lot of people, with many expressing support for the whistleblower on social media.
Here was the cartoon in the Times of Ireland this morning, along that vein.
COMMENTS