Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People gather for a protest in support of victims of sexual violence on O'Connell Street, Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

The long wait outside Downing Street earlier this evening. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

#DEAL IN SIGHT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May got the backing of her Cabinet to the Brexit deal agreed with the EU that will ensure no hard border in Northern Ireland.

#BROTHERS IN ARMS: Fox News backed CNN’s legal action against the White House over the banning of journalist Jim Acosta.

#AUSTRALIA: Three men were found guilty of plotting Christmas terror attacks in Melbourne.

PARTING SHOT

The Maurice McCabe documentary was watched by a lot of people, with many expressing support for the whistleblower on social media.

Here was the cartoon in the Times of Ireland this morning, along that vein.