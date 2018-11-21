Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Take Back the City occupying the offices of the Residential Tenancies Board earlier today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín has signed up two members to his new party since resigning last week.

has signed up two members to his new party since resigning last week. Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier is to cut 490 jobs in Northern Ireland.

is to cut 490 jobs in Northern Ireland. There is evidence that there were as many as 71 alleged abusers at Scouting Ireland according to an ongoing review, a committee heard this morning.

according to an ongoing review, a committee heard this morning. Housing activists forced the cancellation of a Residential Tenancies Board tribunal hearing this morning after occupying the board’s office for almost 90 minutes.

forced the cancellation of a Residential Tenancies Board tribunal hearing this morning after occupying the board’s office for almost 90 minutes. Health Minister Simon Harris has said the timeline for abortion services to be available in Ireland by January next year remains unchanged.

services to be available in Ireland by January next year remains unchanged. A man suspected of the murder of Jennifer Dornan has appeared in court in Belfast following his extradition from the Republic of Ireland earlier today.

has appeared in court in Belfast following his extradition from the Republic of Ireland earlier today. Staff at The Ivy in Dublin have been told they will no longer be allowed process payments from customers after management alleged that some waiters were asking patrons to pay tips in cash.

in Dublin have been told they will no longer be allowed process payments from customers after management alleged that some waiters were asking patrons to pay tips in cash. Ikea has announced that it could potentially cut 20 jobs in Ireland as part of a reduction to its staff globally.

INTERNATIONAL

A car navigating the Snake Pass in Derbyshire, as a blast of snow hits the north of England Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#TRUMP: Trump has hinted he may drop his boycott of the annual White House correspondents’ dinner because there’ll be no comedian on the program.

#TRIBE: An American tourist has been killed by arrows shot by protected tribesmen living in one of the world’s most isolated regions tucked in India’s Andaman islands.

#BRAZIL: A wooden school complex on the edge of the rainforest in northern Brazil has been named the world’s best new building.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Jamie Dornan was tasked by Vanity Fair with defining a list of slang words that are commonly used in Ireland.

Check out how it went here:

(Click here if you can’t see the video)