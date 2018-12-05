Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An Irish lecturer was stabbed to death in Paris.
- A review of over 46,000 scans at University Hospital Kerry has found that 11 patients had their cancer diagnoses delayed and four have since died.
- A murder trial has collapsed at the Central Criminal Court due to the content of last night’s Prime Time programme on RTÉ, which the judge said was likely to have influenced the deliberating jury.
- A Longford garda is under armed protection after a video was shared of him firing gun on duty.
- The PAC has said the probe into the president’s spending was legitimate.
- Laws which will see landlords who raise the rent more than the legally allowed limit reprimanded will be brought to Cabinet next Tuesday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy confirmed today.
- Women with cervical cancer called for equal access to the drug pembrolizumab.
- A wind warning for the entire west coast of the country has been issued for tomorrow night.
- A Fine Gael TD is flying high after his latest film features on an Aer Lingus in-flight movie list.
- These were the most popular hashtags on Twitter in Ireland this year.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The UK Attorney General’s legal opinion on the current Brexit deal has been published, after the House of Commons voted in favour of making it public.
#PAMPLONA: A Spanish court upholds disputed nine-year jail sentence for a “wolf pack” sex attack gang.
#MIDDLESBROUGH: A pharmacist was convicted of murdering his wife in the UK so he could start a new life with his boyfriend abroad.
PARTING SHOT
The funeral of former US President George HW Bush was held today.
This piece on the BBC takes an interesting look at how his legacy has been revised in the era of Donald Trump.
