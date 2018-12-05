Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mary Robinson pictured at the annual Dochas Awards on Wood Quay today, where she received the Lifetime Achievement Award Source: Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

The Honor Guard carries the casket of former president George Herbert Walker Bush down the center isle Source: Doug Mills/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK Attorney General’s legal opinion on the current Brexit deal has been published, after the House of Commons voted in favour of making it public.

#PAMPLONA: A Spanish court upholds disputed nine-year jail sentence for a “wolf pack” sex attack gang.

#MIDDLESBROUGH: A pharmacist was convicted of murdering his wife in the UK so he could start a new life with his boyfriend abroad.

PARTING SHOT

The funeral of former US President George HW Bush was held today.

This piece on the BBC takes an interesting look at how his legacy has been revised in the era of Donald Trump.

Source: Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA/PA Images