Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:00 PM
16 minutes ago 969 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0473 Luke Kelly_90563232 Sabina Higgins gets up close to one of the Luke Kelly's statues. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Winter weather Jan 30th 2019 A Shetland pony coping with the recent snowfall in Scotland Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#MISSING: Seat cushions found on a French beach are “likely” to be from the missing plane that footballer Emiliano Sala was travelling in

#DEEP FREEZE: Temperatures hit -28 in the US midwest as the polar vortex took hold.

#SHOCK: A top Australian horse trainer was arrested amid claims jockeys used a taser to shock horses into running faster.

PARTING SHOT

As the Brexit chaos rumbles on, Irish MEP and vice president of the European Parliament Mairéad McGuinness dished out some shade to MPs in Westminster this afternoon in Brussels.

She said that if she had her way she would ban the word “rubbish” from parliament.

“This is not the House of Commons, this is the EU house of parliament,” she said.

Too right, Mairéad.

