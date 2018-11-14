The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT British Prime Minister Theresa May is to hold a press conference outside Downing Street this evening to discuss the outcome of a Cabinet meeting about the draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

2. #TERENURE COLLEGE A former rugby coach at Terenure College will stand trial over accusations he indecently assaulted nine students at the school.

3. #BANNERTON PR A firm which represented Peter Casey during his presidential run distanced itself from a video mocking Travellers that he tweeted yesterday.

4. #RAPE PROTEST A protest has been held in Dublin city centre over victim-blaming following comments made about the underwear of a woman in a Cork rape trial.

5. #CALIFORNIA FIRES The death toll in California as a result of wildfires across the US state has risen to at least 50 people.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.