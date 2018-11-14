This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 14 November, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 4:54 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT British Prime Minister Theresa May is to hold a press conference outside Downing Street this evening to discuss the outcome of a Cabinet meeting about the draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

2. #TERENURE COLLEGE A former rugby coach at Terenure College will stand trial over accusations he indecently assaulted nine students at the school.

3. #BANNERTON PR A firm which represented Peter Casey during his presidential run distanced itself from a video mocking Travellers that he tweeted yesterday.

4. #RAPE PROTEST A protest has been held in Dublin city centre over victim-blaming following comments made about the underwear of a woman in a Cork rape trial.

5. #CALIFORNIA FIRES The death toll in California as a result of wildfires across the US state has risen to at least 50 people.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

