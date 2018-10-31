This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Nóirín O’Sullivan’s new job, Dublin Fire Brigade deals with Halloween bonfires and the latest on the Jamal Khashoggi killing – It’s the evening fix.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

halloween-1 10-year-old Jodie O'Brien at the Pumpkin Party in Markievicz Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Dublin Fire Brigade is busy dealing with fires spread out across the city this evening.
  • Nóirín O’Sullivan has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the United Nations. 
  • An investigation has been launched after a mother in Direct Provision said she was refused food for her sick child overnight.
  • 17 schools have been found to have structural defects that require protective works to be carried out to make them safe.
  • A trial has heard evidence against a garda accused of possession of child pornography.
  • Simon Coveney has said that a Brexit deal is possible next month if UK negotiators step up their efforts.
  • Gardaí began exhuming the remains of Marie Tierney in Kilkenny today, 34 years after the mother-of-two was found murdered.
  • Maurice McCabe is set to retire from An Garda Síochána, effective from midnight tonight.

INTERNATIONAL

Leicester helicopter crash Buddhist Monks pay their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at Leicester City Football Club today. Source: Mike Egerton

#PITTSBURGH: Robert Bowers has been indicted by a federal grand jury over the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

#INDIA: The world’s largest statue has been inaugurated in India. However the unveiling was marred by protests from locals as many families had to leave their homes to accommodate it. 

#KHASHOGGI: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, according to a Turkish prosecutor.

PARTING SHOT

murray

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland face Italy in Chicago on Saturday but many are already looking ahead to the marquee match up of the November internationals when they face the All Blacks in Dublin.

The mind games appear to already be in full swing as Ireland have refused to rule out the return of injured Conor Murray for that fixture despite the influential scrumhalf not playing a minute of rugby this season.

