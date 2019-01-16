This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R R Martin

Netflix’s new series Nightflyers was filmed in Limerick’s Troy studios.

By DailyEdge.ie Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 8:09 AM
15 hours ago 2,702 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4442563

bh1fdjqY Source: Netflix

GAME OF THRONES might be coming to an end this year, but that doesn’t mean that George R R Martin is fed up with working in Ireland. 

The 70-year-old author has been working on a brand new sci-fi series that’s set to release on Netflix on 1 February 2019.

The show was filmed in Troy Studios in Limerick, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be looking at Irish scenery in the same way that we were in GoT, unless you pause the show and zoom in on Ireland from above. That’s because the show is heavily reliant on CGI and sets, as it’s primarily set in space. 

The series is called Nightflyers, and it follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system on their spaceship, which is the show’s namesake – The Nightflyer.

ew2EE4AL Source: Netflix

This space shuttle hosts a tight knit crew and a reclusive captain, who are all working together in the hopes of making contact with alien life.

As terrifying and violent events begin to unfold, they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves much harder than anyone had initially expected. 

Produced by George R R Martin, Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy, Nightflyers also features Irish actor Eoin Macken (who you might recognise from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter or his days working as an Abercrombie and Fitch or Ralph Lauren model) and actor Brían F O’Byrne, who last year acknowledged the struggle to repeal the Eighth Amendment in an inspiring BAFTA’s acceptance speech

Source: Netflix UK & Ireland/YouTube

Whether you’re into sci-fi or not, there’s no denying that this is pretty exciting news for the industry in Ireland.

Aside from the Irish cast members, the show features actors Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), Sam Strike (Eastenders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) and Angus Sampson (Fargo). 

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Follow us: dailyedge

Written by Kelly Earley and posted on DailyEdge.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
DailyEdge.ie
@dailyedge
tips@dailyedge.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202
    103,445  192
    2
    		University of Limerick student becomes first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD
    90,612  86
    3
    		'Is this the best a man can get?': Gillette under fire for new #MeToo advert
    53,389  169
    Fora
    1
    		'It doesn't do complexity': Ryanair has closed its package-holiday business after two years
    411  0
    2
    		Iconic Offices finds the Irish market 'challenging' – and is plotting its overseas debut soon
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill and the fate of 9 other former Ireland managers
    26,751  13
    2
    		The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    22,808  37
    3
    		Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    20,997  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Taylor Swift fans are flat out speculating after she bought a raffle ticket for a GAA club in Limerick
    9,334  0
    2
    		Here's why the internet is talking about Caroline Calloway, the influencer accused of "scamming" her followers
    8,675  3
    3
    		Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R. R. Martin
    6,526  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Man allegedly thrown down rubbish chute suffered 'gruesome death', court hears
    Man jailed following appeal over 'unduly lenient' suspended sentence for attack on ex-partner
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Gardaí in Dublin renew appeal for missing 18-year-old Dylan Keogh
    Motorcyclist seriously injured after bike hits van and catches fire in Finglas
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    EU
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    Over 100 Irish 18-year-olds awarded free interrail pass to travel around Europe

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie