Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R. R. Martin

GAME OF THRONES might be coming to an end this year, but that doesn’t mean that George R R Martin is fed up with working in Ireland.

The 70-year-old author has been working on a brand new sci-fi series that’s set to release on Netflix on 1 February 2019.

The show was filmed in Troy Studios in Limerick, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be looking at Irish scenery in the same way that we were in GoT, unless you pause the show and zoom in on Ireland from above. That’s because the show is heavily reliant on CGI and sets, as it’s primarily set in space.

The series is called Nightflyers, and it follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system on their spaceship, which is the show’s namesake – The Nightflyer.

This space shuttle hosts a tight knit crew and a reclusive captain, who are all working together in the hopes of making contact with alien life.

As terrifying and violent events begin to unfold, they start to question each other – and surviving the journey proves much harder than anyone had initially expected.

Produced by George R R Martin, Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy, Nightflyers also features Irish actor Eoin Macken (who you might recognise from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter or his days working as an Abercrombie and Fitch or Ralph Lauren model) and actor Brían F O’Byrne, who last year acknowledged the struggle to repeal the Eighth Amendment in an inspiring BAFTA’s acceptance speech.

Whether you’re into sci-fi or not, there’s no denying that this is pretty exciting news for the industry in Ireland.

Aside from the Irish cast members, the show features actors Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), Sam Strike (Eastenders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) and Angus Sampson (Fargo).

