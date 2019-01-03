This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Government has recorded its first budget surplus since 2006

The Exchequer received more than €55 billion last year.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 7:36 PM
26 minutes ago 2,328 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4422529

A SURGE IN Corporation Tax receipts left the Exchequer with a surplus of just over €100 million in 2018.

According to figures released by the Department of Finance today, the Exchequer received more than €55.5 billion last year. This is nearly €1.4 billion (2.6%) more than forecast and over €4.2 billion more than last year.

The surprisingly high end-of-year returns were largely due to €10.4 billion in Corporation tax being taken in.

The business tax generated €1.9 billion (22%) more than the Government expected. It is now the State’s third largest tax category.

Vat, Capital Gains Tax and Capital Acquisitions Tax also collected more than was forecast.

However, it wasn’t all good news, Income Tax was €203m (0.9%) behind expectations with €21.2 billion collected and Stamp Duty was €217m (13%) short with €1.45 billion.

It’s the first year the government has recorded a surplus since 2006. 

tax Source: Department of Finance

Speaking about the figures the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform, Paschal Donohoe said: “All major tax heads, except excise duties, are up year-on-year, reflecting the growing strength of the economy, while expenditure remains close to Budget day expectations.

This means that we are on track to exceed our fiscal targets for 2018, with today’s figures recording a small surplus.

The returns were welcomed by Ibec but the business group said that had it not been for the unexpected surge in corporate tax the Government would still be running a deficit and would be spending €5.3 billion more than it is bringing in.

“To date, much of the volatility in corporation tax receipts was positive, but were it to move in the other direction, government finances would be left very exposed as most of this unexpected revenue was used to finance unplanned supplementary estimates,” Ibec Economist Alison Wrynn said.

Any future surge in resources should be ring-fenced for one off capital projects as opposed to day to day spending.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    54,170  46
    2
    		'PC-ravaged clowns': UK bakery chain sparks bizarre online row by launching vegan sausage roll
    50,948  76
    3
    		Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?
    46,530  54
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea rival JYSK has scouted 20 locations for its entry into Ireland
    3,285  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    493  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    55,673  22
    2
    		Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    33,452  75
    3
    		Bellamy stands down from Cardiff role but 'categorically refutes' bullying claims
    21,834  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kendall and Kylie were caught at Drake's NYE bash in the midst of his feud with Kanye ...it's The Dredge
    5,878  0
    2
    		US viewers are obsessed with Derry Girls, despite not understanding a word without subtitles
    4,628  4
    3
    		Larry David remembered Bob Einstein's humour in bitterweet tribute to his late co-star
    3,643  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    ISRAEL
    Coveney rules out Occupied Territories Bill support but will discuss free vote with Independent Alliance ministers
    Coveney rules out Occupied Territories Bill support but will discuss free vote with Independent Alliance ministers
    Opinion: The government should be brave and stand on the right side of history with the Occupied Territories Bill
    The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day
    HSE
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie