Poll: Are you happy with the results of the exit polls?

MICHAEL D HIGGINS is on course to be re-elected president of Ireland, with two exit polls suggesting he’ll receive in the region of 56-58% of first preference votes.

An RTÉ exit poll conducted by Red C has predicted Higgins will get 58.1% of first preference votes, with independent candidate Peter Casey on 20.7%.

An Irish Times exit poll conducted by Ipsos/MRBI had similar results, with Higgins on 56% and Casey on 21%.

Exit polls also indicate that the blasphemy referendum will easily pass.

Poll: Are you happy with the results of the presidential exit polls?

