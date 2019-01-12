Several people injured after explosion in Paris

A LARGE EXPLOSION has badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police have said.

A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (8am Irish time) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak.

Defence & Security Correspondent @AliBunkallSKY reports live from the site of an explosion in Paris



Read more on this breaking story here: https://t.co/3AqKzUxNUg pic.twitter.com/WgVjDyvSHb — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2019 Source: Sky News /Twitter

Images posted on Twitter showed debris covering the street and the lower part of the building blown out and on fire.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate people from the building using ladders while emergency workers treated some of the injured.

DIRECT. Après une explosion dans une boulangerie à Paris (9e) la préfecture évoque de "nombreux blessés" et demande d'éviter le secteur https://t.co/jbKhQoGoNt pic.twitter.com/bMm4PCibNB — franceinfo (@franceinfo) January 12, 2019 Source: franceinfo /Twitter

The building is around the corner from the Folies-Bergere theatre and not far from the shopping district that includes the famed headquarters of Galeries Lafayette.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later today.

